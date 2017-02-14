The Knights received goals from 10 different players in cruising to a 16-1 win over Grafton-Park River in the East Region tournament quarterfinals at Purpur Arena.

No. 1 Central improved to 22-0 and will play No. 4 Devils Lake in the semifinals Friday at 6 p.m. at Purpur.

"We moved the puck well and shared the load," Central coach Grant Paranica said. "Throughout the lineup, everybody played quite well."

Central senior Grant Johnson, the state's leading scorer, led the way with a six-point night. He had three goals and three assists, despite playing limited minutes late in the game with the score out of hand.

Boe Bjorge, Cam Olstad, Lucas Kanta and Zachary Murphy all had two goals for the Knights, while Judd Caulfield, Hunter Moreland, Cole Hanson, Parker Stroh (first varsity goal) and Mitch Idalski all scored once.

Central defenders Brock Reller and Tate Steffan each had three assists.

"We played really well, passing the puck and not being selfish," Reller said. "We can't get complacent now. We have to play our game, pass the puck and move our feet."

Central outscored the Spoilers 35-2 in three meetings this season.

Fourteen different Knights figured into the scoring. Central scored more goals in a game than it has in at least 10 years.

"From our third and fourth line, we logged quite a bit of minutes," Paranica said. "They seemed to manage and actually create opportunities no matter who we played them against."

Central led 7-1 after one period, with Grafton-Park River's lone goal coming from Wyatt Wardner, who made it 2-1 at 4 minutes, 39 seconds of the first period.

The Knights led 12-1 after two periods and saw running time throughout the third period.

The Spoilers, who dropped to 4-18 this season, will play No. 5 Fargo South/Shanley at noon on Friday in a tournament loser-out game at Purpur.