Red River sweeps Central in basketball doubleheader

In the nightcap, Red River had 40 second-half points to pull away to a 64-41 boys victory. Jordan Polynice scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in a 21-2 second-half spurt that broke the game open for the Riders. Cody Robertson added 11 points. Aaron Knutson scored 12 points and Jacob Ohnstad 10 to lead Central.