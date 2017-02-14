Red River sweeps Central in basketball doubleheader
Grand Forks Red River swept Grand Forks Central on Tuesday in a basketball doubleheader at Central High School.
In the opener, Red River won the girls game 67-56 behind a balanced attack. Lexi Robson led four Roughriders in double figures with 18 points, with Kendra Bohm adding 12 points and Maggie Steffen and Danica Kemnitz 10 apiece. Lauren Dub's 16 points paced Central, with Amber Anderson scoring 11.
In the nightcap, Red River had 40 second-half points to pull away to a 64-41 boys victory. Jordan Polynice scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in a 21-2 second-half spurt that broke the game open for the Riders. Cody Robertson added 11 points. Aaron Knutson scored 12 points and Jacob Ohnstad 10 to lead Central.