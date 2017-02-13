EGF comes from behind to beat Thief River Falls

"In the first period, let's face it, we were bad," he said.

Senior High might have been bad early, but the Wave had goalie McKenzie Whalen and that would be all the difference.

Senior High battled back from a two-goal deficit to beat Thief River Falls 3-2 in the Minnesota Section 8A semifinal at the East Grand Forks Civic Center.

Whalen, who stopped 24 shots in the first period, finished with 49 saves.

After the first period, "We had to keep working hard and treat it like a normal game," Whalen said. "We knew what we were capable of so we had to keep going."

Said Enright: "She has been like that all year for us. She's what keeps us in games."

The No. 2 seed Senior High (14-6-4) advances to Thursday's section championship game against No. 1 Warroad at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center.

Thief River Falls' Madison Poole scored the only goal of the first period and teammate Tessa Jorde made it 2-0 at 6 minutes, 36 seconds of the second period.

Livia Pesch both started the scoring and pocketed the game-winner for the Green Wave. She made it 2-1 with a power-play goal midway through the second.

The Wave evened the score at 2-2 on a strange play. After a scrum in front of the net resulted in a number of players on the ice, the loose puck bounced out to the point, where Lauren Hedlund scored with less than nine seconds left in the second period.

The Wave scored the game-winning goal at 12:26 of the third when Pesch's shot on a rush was initially stopped by Thief River Falls goalie Mariah Nelson but ended up trickling into the net.

The Prowlers (16-11-0) pulled the goalie for the final 80 seconds but the Wave survived, despite being outshot 51-28.

After the first period, Enright said he reminded the team about the finality of the situation.

"When it's over, it's over," he said. "There's no worse feeling than playing the last game your senior year. I told them we have three seniors and they can't do it themselves. They need everyone's help. You have to come out and play together. We have to outwork them. Then, we went out there and did what he had been talking about."

Warroad 12, Park Rapids 0: No. 1 seed Warroad had no trouble reaching the section championship game.

The Warriors scored five times in the first period and five more in the second to pull away from Park Rapids in a section semifinal.

Madison Oelkers led the Warriors with two goals and four assists against the Panthers. Danika Huerd also had two goals and two assists for the Warriors, who outshot Park Rapids 69-11.

"We're playing pretty well," Warroad coach David Marvin said. "We're pretty young and still changing things up, but I think the kids are as ready as they can be."