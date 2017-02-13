Monday's local clipboard

Anya Edwards led the Eagles with 27 points, while Jessica Remer and Abby Smidt added 18 and 16 points, respectively. The Bearcats led 37-35 at half.

"It was a good win," said Sacred Heart coach Joann Remer. "Kittson has a good team. They were ahead of us at one point so it was nice to pull out the win."

The 16-6 Eagles will host Grafton tonight.

UND's Hooker named

Big Sky player of the week

OGDEN, Utah—UND senior Quinton Hooker collected his second Big Sky Player of the Week honor of the conference season, league officials announced on Monday. He shared the weekly accolade with Sacramento State's Eric Stuteville.

With his team tied for second in the Big Sky standings entering the week and facing two of the other three teams in the top four, Hooker led the Fighting Hawks to a pair of convincing victories and sole possession of second place with only five league games remaining.

In last Thursday's 95-86 victory over Eastern Washington, Hooker scored 21 of his game-high 35 points in the first half. He finished 10-for-18 from the field, 4-for-6 from 3-point range and added five rebounds, an assist and three steals.

In Saturday's 88-65 win over Idaho, Hooker finished with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists. Hooker went 7-for-13 from the field, 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and made all four of his free throw attempts.

Sayler leads UND golfers

ST. GEORGE, Utah—UND's Daniel Sayler posted a one-over 73 in the opening round of the Pat Hicks Pizza Hut Invitational on Monday to get his spring season off to a solid start. His 73 matched his low score from the fall season, which came in his final round played more than four months ago at the Northern Illinois Intercollegiate.

Sayler was one of five players in the 77-man field that made an eagle and he finished his day four-under on the par 5 holes at the Sunbrook Golf Club. The Wishek, N.D., native was joined in the 70s by another player from the state as Jordan Smith carded a 77.

Utah Valley took a six-stroke lead in the team standings following an opening-round 278 (-10), while Boston College and host Southern Utah are tied for second after each posted a 284 (-4). UND is 12th at 320. The meet wraps up today with 18 holes.

Bison OC to leave

FARGO --North Dakota State left the University of Iowa last September with one of the biggest wins in school history. At least one member of the Bison football program will be returning to Kinnick Stadium on a regular basis.

Offensive coordinator Tim Polasek is expected to be named to an assistant coaching position with the Hawkeyes this week. Iowa has an opening posted for a running backs/wide receiver coach.

It will end quite a run for Polasek with NDSU. He came to the school in 2006 as a graduate assistant and worked his way up the ladder with the initial full time job as running backs coach in 2007. It was a risk in a sense that he left behind full-time opportunities in the college ranks in Wisconsin.