P.J. Fleck winning over Vincent Jackson was career hurdle

Fleck was 31 when he was promoted from Rutgers' receivers coach by then-Bucs coach Greg Schiano, while Jackson, 29, had signed a five-year, $55 million contract with Tampa Bay after his second Pro Bowl season with the San Diego Chargers.

"Basically if anything goes wrong, I'm getting fired first; that's the foremost thing that is going to happen," Fleck recalled Monday during a half-hour interview with the Pioneer Press.

During their first meeting, Fleck recalled telling Jackson, "This is probably very awkward for you." Jackson's previous position coach with the Chargers was Hall of Fame receiver Charlie Joiner.

"(Jackson) said, 'I'll be honest, I've been coached, but I haven't been taught extreme detail and fundamentals and truly taught the position,' " Fleck recalled. "If you can teach that to me, I'll listen to you because I want to start in the Pro Bowl."

With Fleck's influence, Jackson set a career-best average of 19.2 yards per catch, which led the NFL in 2012, and was named to his third Pro Bowl appearance.

Fleck mentioned his ongoing relationship with Jackson as an example of one of the best players he has coached since he first grabbed a whistle as an Ohio State graduate assistant in 2006. While Fleck now has the job security of a five-year, $18 million contract as head coach of the Gophers football team, he is looking to identify the best players on a Gophers roster that went 9-4 with a Holiday Bowl win in 2016, but struggled with the suspension of 10 players for suspected involvement in an alleged sexual assault that cost former head coach Tracy Claeys his job.

Fleck will take the field for his first spring practices at Minnesota on March 7. He knows the transition to a new coach won't be smooth for every player, and some might decide to leave after the spring game on April 15.

"I think everybody is still feeling each other out," Fleck said Monday. "There are probably a lot of people on this football team that deep down within them at some point say, 'I don't know if this is for me. It's different.' There are probably some people that are saying, 'This is what I've been dreaming of.' There are probably some people that are saying, 'I don't know yet.' "

Fleck said uncertainty could even come from a Gophers player that holds a similar stature as Jackson did on the Bucs.

"There could be a star from last year that says, 'I don't know if I like this. I don't know if I belong here,' " Fleck said. " 'They want me to be elite in all four areas (athletically, academically, socially and spiritually) and I only like football or I just like this.' ' There will be a lot of questions answered after spring, to be honest with you."

Fleck's experience with Jackson gave him a strong belief that he could be a head coach. When Fleck was hired by Minnesota on Jan. 6, he became the youngest head coach at any school within the Power Five conferences (Big Ten, ACC, SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12).

"If I can do that in that environment (in 2012), and coach that guy and teach that guy and capture him, make him want to learn and make him want to be better and make him the hardest worker on our football team, then I can do it with a bunch of college athletes," Fleck said. "You had to do that at the highest level."

Fleck asked Jackson for a one-week grace period to try to prove himself to the Pro Bowl player. Fleck's NFL-playing resume didn't have the luster of Joiner's or Jackson's. Fleck was on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad for two seasons (2004-05), and he returned one punt in a game.

But Jackson soon bought in, and Fleck mentioned him as quality teammate because of how he enlisted fellow receiver Mike Williams to also buy into Fleck's coaching. Williams was coming off two good seasons and seeking a big payday similar to Jackson's.

"Mike wanted the $45 million contract and had to have that year to have it," Fleck said. "Here comes this punk wide receiver coach. (He said,) 'No way I'm listening to this guy.' Mike had been in trouble before. Mike had been kind of the insubordinate-type wideouts. It took Mike about a month of resistance. We butted heads every day."

With Jackson's prying, Williams began to open up, Fleck said.

"Mike put his guard down," Fleck said, who then snapped his fingers to signify the change. Williams caught 63 passes for 996 yards and nine touchdowns that season, and in July 2013, he received a six-year, $40 million contract.

Also that offseason, Fleck got his first head coaching gig, at Western Michigan, where he took a program that went 1-11 in 2013 to 13-1 in 2016.

"It was that challenge of you have to get Vincent to buy in and Mike, who is never going to buy in, and you have to develop them because that's your job," Fleck said. "No matter how he reacts to certain things, you still have to find a way to teach him and educate him and find ways to not say, 'You don't want to, I will accept that.' "