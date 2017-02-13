Ken Lien heads the award process and ran the Twitter account @MrBasketballMN. While Lien has tweeted about high school basketball from the account, he also has used it for personal tweets about other topics, including politics.

On Friday, he quoted a tweet regarding Muslim high school students in New Jersey with the comment "Run their asses outta there!"

That's when Henry Sibley coach John Carrier spoke up on Twitter, posting the following message:

"Ken — after reading your tweet I didn't know whether to be sad, disgusted, or just plain mortified. As a teacher and a coach that works with Muslim students and minority students these types of comments are disgusting and unacceptable in my eyes. Also unacceptable are some other tweets that you have made in the past that were racist. This is not a view I want representing our state for Mr. Basketball. I can personally no longer sit by and watch an adult who's supposed to represent Minnesota Basketball tweet racist things like this. It would be a disservice to our players, students and our basketball community. I support and believe in your right to represent your political views, but not your right to tweet things on the Mr. MN Basketball account that are racist. So going forward Henry Sibley Boys Basketball will be no longer acknowledging your Mr. Basketball Program as an award speaking for Minnesota. I understand that at this point it might not matter to you because we don't have anyone in consideration — but our program is about inclusiveness, integrity, and doing the right thing. I also hope that other programs and our Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association follow suit."

Lien, who didn't respond to an interview request, was later apologetic, tweeting, "I get upset & defensive when people bash our country, etc. I take great pride representing Mr.bb for 40 years; again, plz forgive."

The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association supported Carrier, posting a message on Twitter that read: "Supporting the thoughts and words expressed by Coach Carrier and using the words of Cesar Chavez, the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association will continue to strive to 'cherish and preserve the ethnic and culture diversity that nourishes and strengthens coaches, athletes, students, communities and this nation.' "

Others have dug up previous controversial tweets from Lien, who has since deleted his Twitter account.

Others have joined Carrier in speaking out against Lien.

Khalid El-Amin, a Minneapolis North graduate, former NBA player and 1997 winner of the Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award, posted the following message on his Facebook account Sunday: "After seeing the comments made by Minnesota Mr. Basketball owner/chair Ken Lien I am angered and embarrassed to be associated with the Mr. Basketball award. As an African American and a Muslim I am highly offended with these racist comments, and the fact that this isn't the first time. I am calling for Mr. Lien to step down as the owner/chair of the Minnesota Mr. Basketball organization to protect its integrity. If Mr. Lien does not do the right thing in stepping down I would strongly support the creation of a new organization to recognize our elite basketball players."