Nyquist waived his in-person meeting with the department of player safety and will learn his fate over the phone on Wednesday afternoon.

"I think they'll make the right call," Boudreau said.

The Wild thought the wrong call was made during Sunday's game, a 6-3 Wild victory at the Xcel Energy Center.

In what looked to be an act of retaliation following a scramble for the puck along the boards, Nyquist jabbed Spurgeon aggressively in the face with his blade. Nyquist was assessed a double minor.

Boudreau was irate that Nyquist wasn't ejected.

"They didn't think it was that bad," Boudreau said. "I said, 'Well, watch the replay. You'll see it deserved more than a double minor.' "

Nyquist pleaded innocence after the game.

"It was completely accidental," he said. "Obviously I didn't mean to do that. My stick gets caught. I'm trying to get body position on him. I'm happy he was out there again. ... I had no intention of doing that. My stick gets caught. It looks bad. I'm happy he's OK."

Spurgeon had no comment after the game and wasn't made available for comment Monday afternoon.

His teammates spoke for him.

"It looked pretty bad on replay," said Eric Staal, a 13-year veteran in his first season with the Wild. "There was the intent of looking at him and getting him right in the face. You can't do that. I know he said it was an accident. I'm sure most guys would say they weren't trying to spear someone in the face. You have to be in control of the stick. Those things can't happen."

Zach Parise agreed.

"It wasn't pretty," the veteran Wild forward said. "It's our of our hands now. We don't make those decisions. Most importantly, Jared is OK."

The Wild's Charlie Coyle was victim to a similar high stick by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith last season.

Keith, who swung his stick directly at Coyle's face while lying on his back, was suspended for six games for that move.

When asked whether he thought the Nyquist high stick deserved a similar sanction, Coyle responded, "I have no clue. I'm glad I don't have to do that stuff. I just play the game."

Staal also wasn't ready to try his luck as a member of the NHL Department of Player Safety, though he's sure Nyquist will be punished.

"I'm not going to even take a guess," he said. "I will say I've never seen anyone get speared in the face before. ... I'm sure he'll be sitting a few games. We're just glad that Jared is all right because it could've been worse."