A basketball first

Lexi Robson passed 1,000 points earlier this season and is Red River's career scoring leader with 1,323 points. Last week, Central's Lauren Dub reached the 1,000-point milestone and currently has 1,016 points.

"It is kind of surprising that it hasn't happened before when you think about all the good players who have come through the Grand Forks programs,'' Central coach D.J. Burris said. "But then I don't know if people realize there is such a small handful of players who have (scored 1,000 points). It's a big number to achieve.''

Each program has only three players who have reached 1,000 points.

Andrea Kelly was the first, with the 1993 Red River graduate finishing with 1,016 points. That Red River record stood until Ellie Ripplinger graduated in 2013 with 1,050 points, a mark Robson has eclipsed.

Alys Seay graduated from Central with 1,274 points in 2006, a school record that stood until Caitlin Farroh graduated in 2011 with 1,428 points.

Farroh and Ripplinger had careers that crossed, but Ripplinger didn't reach 1,000 until after Farroh graduated.

"Lexi and Lauren both have been playing since they were freshmen,'' Red River coach Kent Ripplinger said. "Plus we've added a few more games to seasons. That's helped their scoring. And combine (longevity) with their talent and that's a good mix. They're both talented players.''

Robson and Dub go back a long way playing against each other. Other than playing in a few travel-team tournaments while in middle school, the two seniors have always been opponents.

"We were always playing against each other. We played against each other a lot,'' Dub said. "It's a rivalry that started when we were fourth graders and became probably more of a rivalry now that we're in high school.''

The two can appreciate the milestone they've achieved. "It's a super cool accomplishment for Lauren,'' Robson said. "I know it's a fun thing. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world when I got to 1,000.''

The two are close in height, Dub at 5-foot-9 and Robson at 5-7. Their numbers are similar this season, Robson averaging 21.2 points and Dub 20.2. But their roles are different.

"Lauren is more of a wing,'' Burris said. "They both handle the ball well and are good outside shooters. But we use Lauren in more of a post-up role if we get mismatches.''

Said Ripplinger: "Lexi gets a lot of her points in transition. In the half court, she can get to the basket, hit pull-up jump shots and 3-pointers. With her speed, she's pretty explosive.''

As the 1,000-point totals indicate, both Robson and Dub have proven to be pretty explosive.

The matchups

Here are starting lineups for today's Grand Forks basketball doubleheader at Central High School. The Red River/Central girls game begins at 5:45 p.m., followed by the Central/Red River boys game.

Red River girls

Record: 15-3

Starting lineup: 5-10 sr. F Kendra Bohm (8.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 5-10 sr. F Danica Kemnitz (11.7 ppg, 8 rpg, 43 blocks), 5-7 sr. G Kylie Dvorak (3.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg), 5-7 sr. G Lexi Robson (21.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.8 apg, 4.5 spg), 5-5 soph. G Kenady Steffan (9.4 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.8 spg)

GF Central girls

Record: 9-9

Starting lineup: 5-7 sr. G Megan Schumacher (7.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.4 spg), 5-6 sr. G Carolyn Smith (7.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg), 5-9 sr. W Lauren Dub (20.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2 apg, 2.6 spg), 5-9 sr. W Liz Dub (13.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 3.1 spg), 5-6 sr. F Amber Anderson (3.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg)

Red River boys

Record: 11-7

Starting lineup: 5-8 sr. G Cody Robertson (8.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.4 spg), 5-8 sr. G Mark Toe (18.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.8 spg), 6-5 jr. G Jordan Polynice (12.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.4 apg), 6-3 sr. F Tyler Enerson (7.9 ppg, 7 rpg), 6-3 sr. C Mason Benefield (11.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg).

GF Central boys

Record: 0-18

Starting lineup: 5-8 jr. G Jacob Ohnstad (8.1 ppg, 2 rpg, 3.1 apg), 6-0 sr. G/F Brady Horner (4.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.8 apg), 6-4 jr. F Debyn Johnson (12.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg), 6-0 jr. F Michael Nelson (2.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg), 6-4 sr. C Aaron Knutson (7.6 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.8 bpg).