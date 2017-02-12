Sunday's local scoreboard

Championship—Harvey-Wells County vs. Warwick, 7 p.m.

N.D. District 8

In Cando, today

Loser-out, region-qualifier games—Rolla vs. Rolette-Wolford, 4:30 p.m.; St. John vs. Dunseith, 6 p.m.

Championship—North Star vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

N.D. East Region

Tuesday's quarterfinals

Grafton/Park River (No. 8 seed) at GF Central (No. 1), 7 p.m.

Fargo South/Shanley (No. 5) at Devils Lake (No. 4), 7 p.m.

West Fargo (No. 7) at GF Red River (No. 2), 4:30 p.m.

Fargo North (No. 6) at Fargo Davies (No. 3), 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

Minn. Section 8A

At EGF Civic Center

Today—Semifinals: Warroad (No. 1 seed) vs. Park Rapids (No. 4), 6 p.m.; EGF Senior High (No. 2) vs. Thief River Falls (No. 3), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday—Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA

Tuesday's semifinals

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Brainerd-Little Falls, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud at Roseau, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship, 7 p.m., site to be determined

Prep wrestling

N.D. Class B state

dual tournament

In Fargo

Thursday's quarterfinals

All matches 11:30 a.m.

Hettinger-Scranton (No. 2 seed) vs. Oakes; Minot Bishop Ryan (No. 3 seed) vs. Bowman County/Beach; Lisbon (No. 1) vs. Pembina County North; Carrington (No. 4) vs. Velva (No. 5)

College softball

Sunday's results

UND 5, Missouri State 4

Minnesota-Crookston 4, Dakota Wesleyan 3

Jamestown 10, Minnesota-Crookston 3

Cal State Fullerton 4, N.D. State 2

Men's tennis

Sunday's result

Montana 6, UND 1

Singles

1. Dustin Britton, UND, over Yannick Schmidl 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; 2. P. Mimnagh-Fleming, M, over Alex Mailes 6-4, 6-1; 3. Victor Casadevall, M, over Ty Misialek 6-2, 7-6; 4. Max Korkh, M, over Travis Lau 6-4, 4-6, 10-3; 5. Alex Canellopoulos, M, over Simon Danyluk, 7-6, 6-3; 6. Ignacio Tejerina, M, over Matt Hokenson 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1. Schmidl-Canellopoulos, M, over Lau-Britton 6-2; 2. Korkh-Mimnagh-Fleming, M, over Misialek-Danyluk 7-5; 3. Casadevall-Tejerina, M, over Hokanson-Mailes 6-3

College wrestling

Sunday's results

N.D. State 24, Wyoming 16

NJCAA Region 13

Team totals

Rochester Community and Technical College 110.5; 2. Northland Community and Technical College 71.5; Itasca Community College 36.5; Ridgewater College 34; Minnesota West Community and Technical College 8.

Northland champions

Mitchell, Zachmann, 174 pounds; Nathanael Holecek, 184

Snowmobile racing

I-500 USXC

The I-500 USXC Cross Country Snowmobile Race concluded Friday on Lake Bemidji. The three-day race, which began Wednesday in Winnipeg, Man., covered more than 500 miles. Here's a look at results by class, with name and brand of sled:

Pro 600

1. Zach Herfindahl, Arctic Cat (AC); 2. Ross Erdman, AC; 3. Aaron Christensen, Polaris (Pol); 4. Re Wadena, AC; 5. Brian Dick, AC; 6. Ryan Trout, AC; 7. Gabe Bunke, Pol; 8. Taylor Bunke, Pol; 9. Dillan Dohrn, Skidoo (SD); 10. Eric Christensen, Pol; 11. Nick Roehl, SD; 12. Jeff Dick, AC; 13. Bobby Menne, Pol; 14. Matt Feil, AC; 15. Brian Brodehl, AC; 16. Austin Lunde, AC; 17. Jason Olson, AC; 18. Jeff Hayford, Pol; 19. Jon Arneson, AC; 20. Alex Hetteen, Pol; 21. Joshua Bloomquist, Pol; 22. Mark Cobb, Pol; 23. Craig Ritzinger, SD; 24. Ken Murphy, SD; 25. Chad Lian, AC; 26. Justin Tate, Pol; 27. Benjamin Langaas, AX; 28. Geoff Ingersoll, SD; 29. Dalton Fredrickson, AC; 30. Bruce Olson, SD; 31. Casey Clement, AC; Did not finish (DNF) Ean Voigt, AC; DNF, Timmy Kallock, SD; DNF, Jared Jereczek, SD

Semi-pro 600

1. Ryan Trout, AC; 2. Jim Sobeck, SD; 3. Dustin Dohrn, SD; 4. Nick Roehl, SD; 5. Austin Lunde, AC; 6. Cole Bernloehr, Pol; 7. Derek Frie, Pol; 8. Sam Vandeputte, SD; 9. Adam Dick, AC; 10. Jeff Hayford, Pol; 11. Jon Arneson, AC; 12. Scott Pivec, SD; 13. Jordan Bute, AC; 14. Garet Grzadzielewski, AC; 15. Jared Christensen, Pol; 16. Alexander Kippe, AC; 17. Craig Ritzinger, SD; 18. Joe Snow, Yamaha (Ya); 19. Dan Revering, Pol; 20. Andy Junglen, SD; DNF, Joseph Wood, AC; DNF, Drew Goskey, Ya; DNF, Ean Voigt, AC; DNF, Timmy Kallock, SD; DNF, Jared Jereczek, SD