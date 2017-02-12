Searching for scores

Senior High is stingy on defense. Led by goaltender Kenzie Whalen, the Wave's 1.6 goals-against average is tied for the fourth lowest in Minnesota's Class A ranks. But the Wave's 3.2 scoring average is significantly behind Thief River Falls (5.4) and Warroad (4.7).

"We're so close to scoring more,'' Wave coach Jim Enright said. "But things just seem to happen to us. It's kind of bizarre to me.

"At the beginning of the year, I blamed (a lack of scoring) on us not getting the puck to the net enough. We've worked on that and in the last month and a half we're putting a lot of shots on goal. But it's still not going in a lot. We've put a lot of shots into the goalies' bread basket. We've hit a lot of posts. We've had shots blocked or deflected.''

In eight of their first 16 games, the Wave had 30 or more shots on goal. They've done that six times in their last seven games, during which they were shut out three times and averaged 2.4 goals.

"It can be frustrating,'' senior Tessa Birkholz said. "We've been getting shots. We've had some really good chances. But we haven't had much puck luck.''

Enright also calls it frustrating. "But it's definitely not for lack of effort,'' he said. "The girls have kept things positive. They keep working hard.''

Whalen anchors the defense with a 1.51 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage. Birkholz, Lauren Hedlund and Tiffany Hanson lead the defensive corps. "We take a lot of pride in eliminating other teams' scoring chances,'' Birkholz said.

Said Enright: "Our goaltending has been fantastic. Our defense in front of her is playing well. When you give your goalie support it always helps, not giving up as many quality scoring opportunities.

"Our defense has been quite good. Scoring is always a concern. And the Thief River Falls, the Warroads, those teams are usually going to score some goals. They're so talented, it's hard to keep them off the scoreboard.''

Tonight's outlook

Here are tonight's top offensive threats in the Section 8A tournament:

-- Warroad (15-8-2): The Warriors have the section's top two scorers in Madison Oelkers (29 goals-40 assists) and Mariah Gardner (34-31). Kaitlyn Kotlowski (11-17) and Joslynn Olson (7-15) are other top scorers.

-- Park Rapids (9-15-1): Alexa Kennedy (16-15), Taylor Sagen (13-14) and Taylor Pingrey (15-6) account for 44 of the team's 71 goals.

-- Thief River Falls (16-10-0): The Prowlers have quality depth, with six of the top 11 point scorers in the section. Kora Torkelson (23-20) leads the way, followed by Callie Fagerstrom (18-22), Shelby Breiland (18-13), Tessa Jorde (12-17), Jaimee Nelson (15-13) and Madison Poole (8-19).

-- EGF Senior High (13-6-4): The Wave have four players with more than 15 points—Nicole Schlenk (12-11), Tiffany Hanson (8-12), Livia Pesch (10-6) and Ashley Ayotte (6-10).