Sunday's local clipboard

"We came out strong offensively today and that set a good tone for the day," said UND coach Jordan Stevens. "Defensively, we came up with big plays late to wrap it up. It was nice to end on a win and complete a good weekend for us."

Lexi Mayhood, Taylor Nadler and Dani Romero all had two hits for the Fighting Hawks. Nadler hit a home run in the second inning, her second of the tournament.

Hannah Bergh picked up the win, her third of the weekend.

North Dakota heads to Florida this week for the Eastern Michigan Madeira Beach Spring Invitational. The Fighting Hawks will play five games, facing off against Central Michigan and Southern Illinois on Friday, Michigan State and Oakland on Saturday, and Eastern Michigan on Sunday.

Montana 6, UND 1

UND dropped a Big Sky Conference dual against Montana on Sunday at Choice Health and Fitness.

UND's lone win came from Dustin Britton at No. 1 singles. He defeated Yannick Schmidl 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

UND will travel to Eastern Washington on Friday before taking on Idaho on Saturday.