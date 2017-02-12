Patriots file to trademark 'Blitz for Six'
The New England Patriots didn't wait long to turn their attention to another Super Bowl drive.
The Patriots filed to trademark the phrases "Blitz for Six" and "No Days Off" on Tuesday, Feb. 7, just two days after winning their fifth title in franchise history with a historic 25-point rally in a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
The move was first reported by ESPN's Darren Rovell.
The trademarks would be useful for clothing, so fans of the Patriots and even coach Bill Belichick could significantly add to their respective wardrobes. After all, Belichick likes to wear a hoodie on the sideline.
Should New England's "Blitz for Six" prove successful, the total tally would tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl wins.
"No Days Off" was a phrase uttered by Belichick during the team's victory parade last Tuesday.