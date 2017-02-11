Saturday's local clipboard

Britta Curl scored the shootout goal that gave Bismarck the win.

"We did a good job of putting the puck in the net and answering back when Bismarck would score," said KnightRiders coach Alex Hedlund.

Grand Forks goalie Quinn Kuntz tallied a season-high total of 53 saves.

GF Red River 10, Grafton-Park River 0

GRAFTON—The Grand Forks Red River boys hockey team blanked Grafton-Park River on the road Saturday.

The Roughriders' Jake Arel, Trevor Lunski, Riley Thingvold and Braden Costello all scored two goals.

"All three lines played well; it was pretty balanced from beginning to end," said Red River coach Bill Chase.

UND sweeps pair

RUSTON, La.—UND is off to its best softball start since 2012 after the Fighting Hawks swept Arkansas-Pine Bluff 8-0 and Incarnate Word 2-1 on Saturday in the second day of the Louisiana Tech Invitational.

Hannah Bergh pitched a shutout for UND in the opener. Kaylin VanDomelen threw a complete game to get the win against Incarnate Word.

UND is 3-1 and will play Missouri State today.

Roseau 63, Sacred Heart 57

GRYGLA, Minn.—Roseau used a big second half to rally past East Grand Forks Sacred Heart in boys basketball Saturday.

Roseau trailed 34-31 at halftime, but outscored the Eagles 32-23 in the second half. Nels Braaten had a game-high 27 points and Eric Hoffer added 11 for the Rams. Jordan Tomkinson had 23 points for Sacred Heart, with Brenden Bethke and Jack Gerber each scoring 16.

Grand Forks fifth

FARGO—Grand Forks scored 251 points as the KnightRiders finished fifth in the Fargo Davies Invitational boys swim meet Saturday.

Grand Forks' top individuals were Brayden Rygh (fourth, 50 freestyle) and Logan taylor (fourth, diving).

Grand Forks wins dual

Sydnee Spivey scored a 34.575 to win all-around and lead Grand Forks to a 134.65-119.975 dual girls gymnastics win against Wahpeton on Saturday.

Spivey won the vault, bars and floor. Claire Anderson, the all-around runner-up, won the team.