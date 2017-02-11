Central wrestlers forget last year, win region titles

"I didn't care what I did last year,'' Terrill said. "Nothing else mattered this season except getting ready for the end of this season.''

On Saturday, the Grand Forks Central High School seniors got their region championships. Terrill won at 220 pounds and Balboa at 132 in the East Region tournament at Central High School. The seniors were the lone Grand Forks champions.

"I'm like Brady,'' Balboa said. "I put last year's region tournament in the back of my head. We pushed just to do better. State is all that's on my mind, not last season.''

Balboa scored a pin at 4:55 in the final against Fargo Davies sophomore Brody Mohr. Terrill's title came with an 8-2 victory in the 220-pound title match against Valley City sophomore Jaden Oestern.

"We knew Brady and Carlos had the potential to win,'' Central coach Jeff Welsh said. "They were both seeded No. 1. They've been ranked (in the state coaches' poll) all year. But it's still a relief to see them get the wins. They work so hard. And there is some pressure being a No. 1 seed.

"But they rose to the occasion.''

Central had five wrestlers in the championship round. Losing in the finals were sophomore Alec Humble at 126 pounds, sophomore Cole Oen at 138 and senior Gordon Isler at 182.

"We would have been happy to get three in the finals,'' Welsh said. "To get five, that was really nice. To see those guys go 3-for-3 in the semifinals was a bit of a surprise, although we felt they were capable of making the final.

"Humble has really been coming on strong. Oen beat a teammate (No. 2 seed Carson Williams) by two points in the semifinals. That's tough when you have teammates going at each other for a spot in the final. Gordon wrestled really well; he was down 7-2 in the semis and came back to win.''

Fargo Davies won the team title with 255.5 points, edging runner-up West Fargo by two. Grand Forks Central was fourth with 185, while Devils Lake (125) finished sixth and Grand Forks Red River (68) ninth.

Devils Lake had one wrestler in the final, with George DeMarce finishing second at 195. Red River's top finisher was Trey Larimer, who placed third at 145.