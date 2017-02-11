Gophers downs Hawks 6-2, sweep series

UND fells to 13-13-6 (10-11-5-3 WCHA) on the season, while Minnesota, ranked No. 4, improves to 23-5-3 (19-4-3-2).

The Fighting Hawks struggled in the first two periods as they were outshot 30-13.

The Gophers struck at the 7:48 mark of the first period on a goal from Taylor Wiliamson to open the scoring, before going on to compile a 4-0 lead over a 16-minute span. Minnesota added a fifth goal on the power play in the final six minutes of the second period.

UND got its first power play of the game at the 1:38 mark of the third period. With the man advantage, UND worked the puck around in the offensive zone and got it to Halli Krzyzaniak at the point. With traffic in front of the net, Krzyzaniak fired off a blast that beat Minnesota goalie Sidney Peters and erase her shutout bid.

Later in the third period, North Dakota got another power-play chance and capitalized on it in similar fashion. With the puck up high, Anna Kilponen took a shot that beat Peters up high to move UND within three of Minnesota.

However, the Gophers responded less than a minute after Kilponen's goal to go up 6-2.

Williamson and Caitlin Reilly scored two goals each for the Gophers. Sarah Potomak and Cara Piazza also scored for Minnesota, which outshot the Hawks 36-26.

North Dakota closes out the regular season back at home next weekend, hosting Ohio State for senior weekend Saturday and Sunday.