UND road streak ends

UND had won 12 straight Big Sky road games dating back to last season entering the contest against the Vandals.

UND dropped to 11-2 in the league and 16-8 overall. The race for the league's regular-season title got a little more crowded as well.

Northern Colorado, which was tied with UND, also lost Saturday. And Montana State, one game back entering the day, won. UND, UNC and Montana State now are tied atop the league standings with three weekends of play remaining.

"Idaho took it to us," said UND coach Travis Brewster. "It was a result from our practice the day before. I will make some adjustments for our next series of games.

"The group that played the final seven minutes for us really competed; they showed we're not done yet. This team has done a tremendous job on the road. A three-way tie for first place is a good position to be in with five games left. It will be good to play at home again."

Idaho led 35-24 at the half and gained more separation by outscoring the Hawks 22-12 in the third quarter.

UND sophomore Grace Sawatzke had a career-best 11 points off the bench for the Hawks. Bailey Strand led UND with 12 points while Leah Szabla added nine.

Idaho was paced by Mikayla Ferentz's game-high 27 points. She was one of three Vandals in double figures.

UND will host Idaho State on Thursday before meeting Weber State next Saturday.

UND's last road loss was on Jan. 14, 2016, at Montana State.