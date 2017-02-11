Good fortune finds Green Wave in 4-3 win

The result was that the East Grand Forks Senior High senior forward provided the tiebreaking game-winner in a 4-3 win over Alexandria Saturday, in a meeting of teams that are both ranked in the state's top-10 Class A poll.

"I shot the puck as hard as I could," Derrick said. "I didn't even see it go in the net. Luckily, it went in. We knew we had to get some momentum back somehow."

Alexandria definitely had the momentum, rallying from a 3-1 deficit after one period, when Hunter Olson, Nick Lund and Coby Stauss scored for the Green Wave. Jack Powell scored in the second period and Mack Strong tied it with a wrister early in the third period to pull even.

But Derrick and some good fortune answered less than two minutes later.

"We found a way to get a goal and win another close one just like we did against Roseau (on Friday)," Senior High coach Scott Koberinski said. "We had our highs and lows. I thought we were a little tired from playing two straight days.

"But we got 10 goals on the weekend, which is a lot of goals for us. So, I'm happy."

The Green Wave improved to 14-7-2 overall, with four of the losses at the hands of Grand Forks schools and two others to Minnesota Class AA schools, with the only Class A setback to Greenway of Coleraine. The Wave are undefeated in Section 8A—with one game remaining on Tuesday against Thief River Falls. Win or lose, Senior High likely will get the top seed.

Alexandria, which also lost 4-1 at home against the Green Wave early in the season, has a 15-7-3 record and is likely the top seed in Section 6A.

"Playing East Grand Forks is a great measuring stick for us," Alexandria coach Ian Resch said. "We kept with our game plan. But I think we ran out of time."