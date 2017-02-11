Region 2 wrestling results

Team totals

Carrington 219, Pembina County North 204, Hillsboro-Central Valley 167, Central Cass 156, Grafton 145.5, Larimore 78, Harvey-Wells County 67, Mayville-Portland-CG 66

Top-4 state qualifiers

106

Championship—Kyle Alfson, H-CV, over Brecken Lura, Carr, 3:56; third: Isaac Felchle, H-WC, over Robert Norman, Lar, TF 4:35

113

Championship—Andrew Volk, CC, over Matt Anderson, H-CV, TF 4:54; third: Preston Litton, PCN, over Trevor Hoggarth, Carr, 1:44

120

Championship—Austin Thompson, Graf, over Konner Elliott, MPCG, 1:43; third: Michael Clifton, Carr, over Gavin Wright, H-CV, 8-6

126

Championship—Lucas Geiszler, Carr, over Gage Litton, PCN, 3:03; third: Rylee Thompson, MPCG, over Kaden Pastian, H-CV, 8-2

132

Championship—Tanner Urlaub, PCN, over Austin Hendrickson, Carr, 9-3; third: Chase Gross, CC, over Derek Faul, H-WC, 1-0

138

Championship—Zach Broadwell, Carr, over Ben Berdal, MPCG, 11-5; third: Chase Jacobson, CC, over Michael Schill, PCN, 7-2

145

Championship—Brett Verville, PCN, over Hector Reyes, Graf, 6:41; third: Tyler Hoggarth, Carr, over Austin Steffen, Lar, :55

152

Championship—Tristen Sott, PCN, over Brady Davis, Carr, 15-6; Third: Grant Skager, H-CV, over Cameron Gilley, CC, 1:30

160

Championship—Luke Hastings, H-CV, over Noah Flores, Graf, 1:10; third: Wade Berg, CC, over Dominic Calvillo, PCN, :16

170

Championship—Mark Hastings, H-CV, over Austin Urlaub, PCN, 3:59; third: Kaden Wolsky, Carr, over Bryce Moen, Lar, 15-3

182

Championship—Carter Brown, PCN, over Jarret Bauer, Carr, 2:00; third: Eddie Rios, Graf, over Joe Ellison, CC, 2:36

195

Championship—Jose Martinez, Graf, over Jake Connelly, H-CV, 4-2; third: Tucker Soli, PCN, over Colton Buskness, Carr, :53

220

Championship—Cade Merrigan, CC, over Bailey Lawson, H-WC, 8-3; third: Tucker Renfrow, Lar, over Triston Lopez, Graf, 1:48

285

Championship—Bradee Schroeder, Carr, over Bradyn Lafferty, PCN, 8-0; third: Austin Garcia, Graf, over Marvin Pascal, MPCG, 3:45