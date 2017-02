East Region wrestling results

Team totals

Fargo Davies 255.5, West Fargo 253.5, Wahpeton 188.5, GF Central 185, Valley City 145, Devils Lake 125, Fargo North 119, Fargo South 76, GF Red River 68, WF Sheyenne 57.5

Top-8 state qualifiers

106

Championship—Chase DeBlaere, FD, over Chase Hanson, FN, 4:34; third: Jacob Thomas, South, over Ashise Gurung, South, 3-2; fifth: tie, DaShaun Lewis, GFC, and Nicholas Anderson, WF (match limit); seventh: Kellen Hoornaert, WFS, over Austin Rogelstad, VC, 7-0.

113

Championship—Justin Harms, WF, over Hunter Hermanson, WFS, 1:04; third: David Fry, FD, over Preston James, FN, 5-4; fifth: Ty Weber, FD, over Brock Brandon, GFC, by forfeit; seventh: Jonah Schuldheisz, VC, over Isaac Piseno, RR, 6-2

120

Championship—Danny Monatukwa, FN, over Declan Genova, WF, 6:20; third: Blake Fraase,South, over Hunter Barth, FD, 8-5; fifth: (tie) Everett Gunther, DL, and Shea Truesdell, Wahp (match limit); seventh: Josh Isassi, GFC, over Mason Egeland, RR, by pin.

126

Championship—Parker Larson, VC, over Alec Humble, GFC, :34; third: Chandler Gunther, DL, over Andrew Naylor, FN, 2:13; fifth: Connor Chloupek, FD, over Kaden Rohloff, RR, 8-2; seventh: Xavier Welty, WF, over Tanner Thiel, Wahp, 3-2

132

Championship—Carlos Balboa, GFC, over Brody Mohr, FD, 4:55; third: James Fisk, DL, over Collin Stremick, FN, 6-0; fifth: Kellan Kliner, FN, over Alex Hettwer, WF, by forfeit; seventh: Gavyn Erickson, RR, over Jack Hanson, RR, 4:06

138

Championship—Noah Wiek, Wahp, over Cole Oen, GFC, 2:18; third: Carson Williams, GFC, over Ndikumenayo Faustin, WF, 4-1; fifth: Lanier Karpeh, WFS, over Micaiah Peterson, RR, 7-0; seventh: Joshua Worral, FN, over Brock Conner, FD, 4:54

145

Championship—Jaden Mairs, FD, over Jonathon Langer, VC, TF 5:22; third: Trey Larimer, RR, over Elvin Fofanah, WF, 9-7; fifth: Parker Vilandre, DL, over Dalton Schlichting, WFS, 3:56; seventh: Evan Bridgeford, GFC, over Wauker Spanel, Wahp, 4:04

152

Championship—Jared Franek, WF, over Alex Skaare, FD, 1:59; third: Casey Frankhauser, Wahp, over David Peterson, VC, by forfeit; fifth: Jackson Gravel, WF, over Colby Rance, DL, 8-0; seventh: Cody Bjornson, DL, over Seth Hanson, RR, 8-0

160

Championship—Cade Pederson, WF, over Logan Erlandson, VC, 2:37; Third: Brandon Thiel, Wahp, over Jaden Haugen, RR, 3-1; fifth: Keenan Morris, FD, over Tyler Pursley, GFC, 2:09; seventh: Luke Knowski, DL, over Julo Seilo, South, 1:59

170

Championship—Aaron Deike, Wahp, over Kolby Johnson, FD, 9-1; third: Jace Estenson, DL, over Joseph Masumbuko, WF, 2-0; fifth: Richard Dralu, FD, over Sage Kvien, VC, 3:00; seventh: Ben Stevens, GFC, over Sean Thompson, South, 2:45

182

Championship—Jesse Shearer, WF, over Gordon Isler, GFC, 3:24; third: Kyle Bjugstad, Wahp, over Jake Tangen, VC, 2:44; fifth: Brody Farmer, WFS, over Alex York, FD, 3-1; seventh: Nathaniel San, FN, over Robert Serumgard, DL, 2:19

195

Championship—Christopher Thiel, Wahp, over George DeMarce, DL, 2:31; third: Inno Nsengyumia, FD, over Eli Gulland, WF, 2:41; fifth: Seth Grott, South, over Jace Posten, GFC, 2:04; seventh: Hunter Stauss, RR, over Cade Powers, VC, 4:47

220

Championship—Brady Terrill, GFC, over Jaden Oestern, VC, 8-2; third: Drew Bajumpaa, Wahp, over Johnson Jones, FD, 5-2; Fifth: Andres Hernandez, GFC, over Josh Krump, Wahp, 4:12; seventh: Jack Scholl, WFS, over Brade Jongeward, FN, 1:16

285

Championship—Brandon Metz, WF, over Andre Baguma, FD, 1:43; third: Nathan Fraase, South, over Grant Sullivan, GFC, 1:39; fifth: Brandon Steinhauer, WF, over Andrew Aamold, North, 1:43; seventh: Travis Howe, GFC, over George Rerick, RR, 3:53

Senior athlete of the year—Brandon Metz

Coach of the year—Todd Lambrecht, Devils Lake