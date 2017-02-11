New hope has arrived in the baseball-operations duo of chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine. Their stamp will be on everything, from the way the franchise collects and analyzes data to selection of the 25-man roster that heads north to start the 57th season of Minnesota big-league baseball.

As always, spring brings with it a new set of questions. Here are five key areas in which the Twins will seek answers over the next seven weeks:

Who closes?

Three-time all-star Glen Perkins is working back from June 23 surgery to repair a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. Perkins, who turns 34 on March 2, has hit all his rehab markers along the way, but the Twins will be careful not to rush him back into his old role.

Whether Perkins starts the year on the new 10-day disabled list or not, journeyman Brandon Kintzler is the likely choice to start out as the closer. He nailed down 17 of 20 save chances last season after taking over for Kevin Jepsen in early June.

Another step forward from hard-throwing right-hander Ryan Pressly, 28, could give the Twins something to think about, as well.

Who leads off?

Slugging second baseman Brian Dozier (yes, he's still here) spent 73 games in the leadoff spot last year, cranking 27 of his 42 home runs from that vantage point. That's the main reason he failed to reach 100 runs batted in despite 82 extra-base hits.

In all, 30 of Dozier's homers came with the bases empty, so manager Paul Molitor would love to get Dozier back down into the No. 3 hole in the batting order.

Candidates to replace him include speedster Byron Buxton, coming off a huge September, and switch-hitting shortstop Jorge Polanco, who seems to have the plate discipline the job requires.

And don't forget Joe Mauer and his .391 career on-base percentage. Falvey's Cleveland Indians regularly used plodding first baseman Carlos Santana in the leadoff spot on their way to an American League pennant last season.

What's the rotation?

Aside from Ervin Santana, on track for a second straight Opening Day start, the Twins had a hard time getting quality from the rest of their rotation last season.

A healthy Phil Hughes, back from surgery to remedy thoracic outlet syndrome, would go a long way toward stabilizing things, as would a bounceback year from right-hander Kyle Gibson, 29.

Veteran lefty Hector Santiago, acquired in the Ricky Nolasco trade last August, will earn $8 million and be counted on to contribute his usual 180 solid innings.

The fifth spot figures to feature an open competition among Jose Berrios, Tyler Duffey, Trevor May, Adalberto Mejia and non-roster invitees Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch.

Berrios, despite an 8.02 earned-run average as a rookie, would seem to be the early favorite, although his desire to pitch for a second time in the World Baseball Classic could complicate matters.

Can Sano respond?

Back full time at third base, and down about 15 pounds after rigorous offseason workouts, young phenom Miguel Sano is looking to put the frustrations of 2016 behind him.

Still two full seasons away from his first crack at salary arbitration, Sano has struck out nearly 36 percent of the time through his first season and a half in the majors. With the help of new hitting coach James Rowson, Sano knows he must reclaim the plate discipline he showed as a rookie, which should only add to the power production (.489 career slugging percentage) shown so far.

What's Castro's impact?

Veteran catcher Jason Castro, signed to a three-year, $24.5 million deal that was the richest the Twins have given an outside free agent position player, arrives from the Houston Astros with sterling credentials in the areas of game-calling and pitch framing.

How quickly Castro is able to learn a new pitching staff will go a long way toward determining how many borderline strikes he can grab for the Twins from the outset. Toward that end, Castro declined an invitation to represent Team Mexico at the WBC.

