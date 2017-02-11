UND downs Idaho 88-65 in Big Sky men's basketball

Shanks finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. His play during a decisive 13-2 first-half run by UND was the difference.

UND improved to 10-3 in the Big Sky and 15-8 overall. The Hawks finished 3-0 in their two-week homestand and continue to put the pressure on first-place Weber State, which entered Saturday's play 9-2. Idaho dropped to 8-5 and 13-11.

"He had huge minutes, a great game," said UND senior Quinton Hooker, who finished with 21 points in another—and expected—standout performance from the league's preseason player of the year. "That's something he's been working toward. When he gets his mind and body right, that's something he can do. He's proven that before in certain games."

UND led for 37 minutes, shooting the ball well against the Idaho zone defense. Geno Crandall led UND with 22 points, making 6 of 10 from the field. Overall the Hawks shot 51 percent and outrebounded Idaho 40-31.

"That's as good as we've played, from start to finish, from an energy standpoint," said UND coach Brian Jones. "Our defense set the tone. We were flying around, getting loose basketballs. And that led to easy baskets."

UND gained separation with its 13-2 run, which put the Hawks up 27-14 with 8:51 left in the first half. Shanks had six points in the spurt. UND stretched that lead to 23 a few minutes later. The Vandals, led by Victor Sanders and Trevon Brown (both 11 points), never came closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

"Carson allowed the game to come to him," said Jones. "To his credit, he hasn't had a lot of size to play against the past few weeks. Sometimes, when you 7-feet and playing against 6-5 guys, it's not easy to get into a rhythm because the minutes aren't there for you due to matchup problems."

It was Shanks' first double-double game since his redshirt freshman season. It was the first time he hit double figures since UND's game at Northern Iowa on Dec. 10.

"I had a good little stretch of games to start the year, then dipped a little bit," said Shanks, who came into the game averaging 5.8 points. "It's good to go back up.

"It was a good matchup for me because they have more of a traditional lineup with bigger guys. Our guys got me touches and I made a couple right off the bat and went from there."

UND now hits the road for three games, starting Thursday at Idaho State before a showdown next Saturday at Weber State.

"If we play defense the way we did this week, we'll give ourselves a chance on the road," said Jones.