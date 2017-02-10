Rebounding leads Rams past Senior High

"You want to work hard on rebounding. At the end of games, it shows.''

The Rams were the aggressors on the boards Friday night. They had a 57-44 rebounding advantage. They converted offensive rebounds into 27 points in taking an 83-61 boys high school basketball win at East Grand Forks Senior High.

Nels Braaten's 14 rebounds led Roseau, with Fevold grabbing 11 and Jacob LePard nine. Fevold and LePard each had four offensive-rebound putback baskets.

"That's been one of our big things, crashing the offensive glass,'' Roseau coach Ken Hayden said. "We're not real big. But the guys have big hearts. They're aggressive. They controlled the boards at both ends.''

Roseau held only a 43-42 lead after Senior High's Edmond Jones got a steal and a layup with 13:42 remaining. But the Rams pulled away with a 13-2 run. LePard scored six and Braaten five, including a 3-pointer from the wing to ignite the run. Senior High got no closer than eight the rest of the way.

"When you get those kinds of runs, that was huge for us,'' Hayden said.

LePard finished with 31 points, Braaten with 20 and Fevold 16 as each of the trio had a season-high scoring total.

"I don't think that's going to happen very often,'' Hayden said of the three season-high totals in one game. "We do try to get multiple guys in double figures every game. They were sharing the ball tonight.''

Green Wave coach Josh Perkerwicz said the game came down to offensive rebounding.

"We played good enough defense to force them to miss shots,'' Perkerwicz said. "But we couldn't keep them off the boards.

"And we became individuals on offense. We didn't do a very good job of sharing the ball and attacking the basket.''

Christian Dugan had 18 points and Julian Benson 15 to pace the 9-11 Green Wave. Dugan connected on five treys for the Wave, who were 6-of-25 on 3-point shots.

Roseau, which came up two points shy of matching its season high, improved to 13-6 with its third straight win.