Friday's local clipboard

The Eagles hit 12 three-pointers on the night and were led by Jocelyn Adolphson's 17 points. The Eagles led at half 43-13.

"We had a lot of kids get in double figures," said Sacred Heart coach Joann Remer.

Anya Edwards and sister, Ivy, each scored 11 points for Sacred Heart.

Fargo South 72, GF Central 51

FARGO—Samuel O'Keefe scored 14 points to lead Fargo South past Grand Forks Central in boys basketball Friday night.

The Bruins led 40-22 at the half.

"We struggled against their pressure," said Central coach Dan Carlson. "Once we settled down and took care of the basketball, we were better the rest of the way."

Debyn Johnson led Central with 18 points. Jamil Suleiman added 13.

GF Red River 74,

Fargo North 30

FARGO—Grand Forks Red River had 11 players score as the Roughriders downed Fargo North in girls basketball on Friday.

Maggie Steffen led the way with 13 points, while Lexi Robson added 12. The Roughriders led 38-13 at halftime.

"It was nice to get everyone involved in the offense," said Red River coach Kent Ripplinger. "But we really got it down on the defensive end; we had a great first half that carried over into the second half."

The Roughriders improved to 14-3 in East Region play.

West Fargo 72,

GF Central 66

WEST FARGO—Despite outscoring host West Fargo 35-32 in the second half, Grand Forks Central was unable to get past the Packers on Friday night in girls basketball.

UND commit Akealy Moton scored 39 points to lead the Packers. Liz Dub led the Knights with 34 points. Dub went 16-for-16 from the free-throw line.

"It was a game we needed to win," said Central coach DJ Burris. "Our girls stepped up to the challenge and just fell short."

GF Central 11,

Fargo South-Shanley 0

FARGO—Grand Forks Central outshot Fargo South-Shanley 51-11 en route to an East Region victory on Friday.

Judd Caulfield had two goals and two assists, while Tyrese Murphy scored two goals and dished out an assist. Grant Johnson tallied three assists.

Caleb Johnson and Nick Bucklin combined for 11 saves to pick up the shutout win. The Knights remain undefeated and improve to 21-0.

Red River 76, Fargo North 69, OT

FARGO—Grand Forks Red River received 28 points from Jordan Polynice and 24 from Mark Toe in taking the overtime win Friday night.

The Riders improved to 11-6.

"We saw a zone defense the majority of the game," said Red River coach Kirby Krefting. "In the second half, we started to figure it out and got the high percentage shot."

Mason Benefield also was in double figure for the Riders with 10 points.