Koivu, Wild edge Lightning in shootout

Nino Niederreiter also scored for Minnesota (36-12-6), which got 26 saves from goalie Devan Dubnyk to improve to 3-1-1 in February.

Brayden Point had the lone goal for the Lightning (24-24-7), who saw their two-game win streak snapped in the process. Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy had 37 saves as the Lightning began a four-game road trip on a down note.

The Wild dominated the overtime, outshooting Tampa Bay 5-1. All three Lightning shooters in the shootout — Point, Jonathan Drouin and Nikita Kucherov — missed the net wide right.

Each team had a power play in the scoreless first period, in which Minnesota held a 11-9 advantage in shots, and a mid-period fight between Lightning left winger Brian Boyle and Wild defenseman Marco Scandella was about the only thing that got the audience excited.

Minnesota finally broke the deadlock in the waning minutes of the second period. Vasilevskiy turned aside a long-range shot by Mikael Granlund, only to have the rebound shoot to the high slot. Niederreiter managed to backhand the loose puck between the goalie's knees for a 1-0 Wild lead.

It didn't last long. Little more than three minutes later, Point redirected a shot from the blue line by defenseman Jason Garrison. With a Wild defender blocking his view, the puck slid between Dubnyk's knees before he saw it. For Point, it was his third goal in the five games he's played since returning from an upper body injury that had him on the shelf for most of January.