Thursday's local clipboard

Eleven players scored for the Packers with Raiden Forrest leading the way with 18 points. Central's Debyn Johnson led all players with 21 points, hitting six 3-pointers.

"I thought offensively we did some good things and shot the ball pretty well," said Central coach Dan Carlson. "We had a tough time holding them down in the first half."

Sacred Heart 65, Badger-G-MR 61

GREENBUSH, Minn.—Sacred Heart trailed by one at halftime but found a way to rally past Badger-Greenbush-Middle River in boys basketball on Thursday.

Jordan Tomkinson led the Eagles with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Jack Gerber registered a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

"They did a really great job crashing the boards," said Sacred Heart coach Destry Sterkel. "It should bode well for us the rest of the winter."

GF Central 55, Fargo South 36

Lauren Dub scored her 1,000th point as Grand Forks Central defeated Fargo South in East Region girls basketball Thursday.

Dub scored 24 points to lead the Knights, while Carolyn Smith added 10. Central led at halftime 21-14.

"I thought our girls stepped up their defense tonight," said Central coach DJ Burris. "We had a lot of halfcourt violations on defense and got a few shot clock stops, which made our offense much better."

Dub is the third player in the program's history to reach 1,000 points.

EGF Senior High 57, Red Lake Falls 40

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn.—East Grand Forks Senior High's girls basketball team capitalized on an early lead as it upended Red Lake Falls to pick up its seventh-consecutive win.

Brooke Filipi led the Green Wave with 20 points, while Josie Huot paced the Eagles with 10 points.

"It was a physical game," said Senior High coach Jay Frydenlund. "Our girls played really scrappy. We made them work."

GF Red River 7, West Fargo 1

WEST FARGO—The Grand Forks Red River boys hockey team skated to a victory Thursday night against West Fargo.

Kaden Landa led the Roughriders with two goals and one assist.

"Everybody was firing on all cylinders," said Red River coach Bill Chase.

Red River will play Grafton-Park River on Saturday afternoon.

UND nets academic honors

UND men's and women's cross country teams garnered national recognition Thursday for academics, extending a streak for both that dates back to the 1990s.

Both squads were honored as 2016 Division I Cross Country All-Academic Teams by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

It was the 20th time in the past 21 years UND women's team has received the honor and the 19th time in the past 20 years for the men's program.

In order to qualify, the team must have a cumulative team GPA of last 3.0 and have started at least five runners at its respective NCAA regional championship.

In the fall of 2016, the UND men had a GPA of 3.37, while the women saw a 3.6.