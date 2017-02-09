MILLER: Seales provides boost off bench

Eastern Washington's Jacob Wiley stole it some, pocketing 33 points in 40 minutes.

Even EWU coach Jim Hayford wandered into the spotlight when he received a pair of technical fouls, strolled across the floor and waved goodbye to the Fighting Hawks' fans.

One performance drew a lot less fanfare but had just as much impact on UND's 95-86 victory over Eastern Washington to secure second place in the Big Sky Conference standings.

Cortez Seales, a crafty left-hander, scored 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting, handed out three assists and had two blocks in 33 minutes off the bench.

Seales scored his career-high against Division I opponents.

"That's the way he can be every game," said Hooker. "No one can stop him getting into the paint. It was good to see him stepping up tonight."

Seales' contributions were important as guard Geno Crandall's minutes were limited with foul trouble.

"He stayed within our offense and took a lot of great shots," UND coach Brian Jones said. "He's capable of big nights. He has a throwback game, an old-school player. That's what makes him different. He's always under control. His change of speed allows him to get angles to get his feet to the paint."

Seales was a handful to guard one-on-one, a trait Hooker has seen many times in practice although it hasn't always translated into games. Seales came into the night averaging 6.7 points per game.

"When we're doing one-on-one, he's strong down there and crafty," Hooker said. "Finishing with the left hand and the fade is tough to guard especially when he can elevate."

One of Seales' biggest contributions in the first half came when Jones called for Seales to be isolated on Eastern Washington's Bogdan Bliznyuk, who already had two fouls, and was killing UND inside with a point-forward mentality.

Seales was able to drive and pick up the third foul on Bliznyuk with five minutes left in the first half. He eventually fouled out. Bliznyuk finished with 18 points but only played 26 minutes thanks to the key foul.

UND only trailed once against EWU, for a brief moment midway through the second half, but the Fighting Hawks had to hold off the dangerous Eagles, who stayed within striking distance most of the game.

UND was able to do that thanks to a 28-for-34 showing at the free-throw line. Seales added 9-for-12 from the foul line.

Jones said he thought preseason that depth would be UND's strength, although it has taken awhile to develop.

That depth is starting to show and Seales is a big reason for the trust in UND's reserves.

"It's always nice to be able to help those guys like Geno and Quinton because they're such a big part of what we do," Seales said. "To take a load off those guys was big."