Minnesota outlasts Iowa in 2OT

Nate Mason had 25 points and seven assists for Minnesota (17-7, 5-6 Big Ten). Akeem Springs had 17 points, Amir Coffey added 13 and Reggie Lynch recorded six of his team's 14 blocked shots.

Peter Jok had 28 points and nine rebounds for Iowa (14-11, 6-6). Isaiah Moss scored 19 points, and Jordan Bohannon had 12 points and eight assists.

Minnesota led by 11 points at the half and extended its lead to 14 early in the second period. The Gophers went up by 13 on a layup by Murphy, but the Hawkeyes stormed back.

Iowa mounted a 14-0 run to take a 57-56 lead on a layup by Jok, who scored 10 points over a span of 2:33 to lead the comeback. The game went into overtime after Mason made a layup with nine seconds to play in regulation.

Minnesota went up 82-77 following a basket by Murphy and a three-point play by Mason. Iowa tied the game on a jumper by Bohannon, which led to a second overtime.

The Hawkeyes went ahead 87-86 on a 3-pointer by Bohannon, but the Gophers responded with an 8-0 run to take a 94-87 lead.

The Gophers used a late surge to take an 11-point lead at halftime. Iowa was leading 24-22 following a 3-pointer by Moss with just over six minutes to play in the opening period, but a jumper by Mason sparked an 18-5 run for Minnesota over the final 5:56. The Gophers went up 33-24 on a layup by Mason and carried a 40-29 advantage into the break after Murphy made a jumper as time expired.

Minnesota shot 43.9 percent from the field for the game. Iowa shot 40 percent.