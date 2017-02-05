Central wrestlers upend Red River 55-18

Sidelined were 138-pounder Carlos Balboa (19-2 record), 220-pounder Brady Terrill (16-6) and Cameron Bridgeford (13-10), but the Knights still defeated crosstown rival Red River 55-18.

The Roughriders got all of their points on pins from Trey Larimer (145), Jaden Haugen (160) and freshman George Rerick (heavyweight) while GFC feasted on the other 11 weight classes, with the Knights having seven pins, five decisions and a forfeit.

"The bright spots for us was our pins, especially the one from (freshman heavyweight) George Rerick," first-year Red River coach Jason Trainer said. "I'm happy the way we came in and competed with so many young kids and with some injuries."

GFC coach Jeff Welsh felt similarly about his squad responding to the absence of three of their top wrestlers.

"I'm happy with the way we wrestled because we came in with some young wrestlers and some injuries," Welsh said. "Primarily, we have had first-year kids on the varsity this year. We don't have a lot of depth."

It looked as if they had depth aplenty, however, as Brock Brandon, Mike Erickson, Alec Humble, Jace Posten, Gordon Isler, Grant Sullivan and George Rerick had pins.

"The 55-18 score was a surprise," Welsh said, citing that eighth-grader Mike Erickson pinned his opponent at 126 pounds while freshmen Tyson Gass and Josh Isassi also won their matches.

"We were missing four regulars."

Although the Knights aren't eligible for making a run at a team title because they didn't finish in the top four in the Eastern Dakota Conference, they can make an impact individually. Central will play host to the East Region tournament next Saturday and will be in the state tournament at the Fargodome on Feb. 16-18.