Friday's local clipboard

Loven also had an assist for the Green Wave.

Quinn Kuntz stopped 36 shots in goal for the KnightRiders.

Sacred Heart 84, Clearbrook-Gonvick 60

Jordan Tomkinson scored 32 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and added eight assists to lead East Grand Forks Sacred Heart past Clearbrook-Gonvick on Friday night in boys basketball.

Brenden Bethke added 20 points for Sacred Heart while Jack Gerber finished with 16. Gerber also had a double-double, pulling down 14 rebounds.

"We played really good defense for most of the game," said Sacred Heart coach Destry Sterkel. "We really played well together and we needed that."

Sacred Heart improved to 10-8.

Fargo North 67, GF Central 33

Fargo North picked up a boys basketball road win at Grand Forks Central on Friday.

North, led by Cameron Sherrard (12 points), Mathew Pietsch (11) and Keaton Hoeg (10), led 36-20 at the half.

"In the second half, we had a tough time scoring," said Central coach Dan Carlson. "We just couldn't make enough baskets to keep up."

Jacob Ohnstad led Central with 16 points, while Aaron Knutson had five points and eight rebounds.

EGF 3, Warroad 0

WARROAD, Minn.—Nick Lund, Luke Vonesh and Dylan Selk each scored a goal to lead East Grand Forks Senior High to a road win Friday night in Section 8A boys hockey.

Tucker Brown stopped 10 shots in net for the Green Wave while Warroad's Parker Orchard kicked out 24 for the Warriors.

GF Central 65, Fargo North 63

FARGO—Grand Forks Central was missing three reserves and the Knights also survived first-half foul trouble in downing Fargo North in East Region girls basketball on Friday night.

Lauren Dub and Liz Dub each scored 20 points to lead Central, which improved to 8-7.

"We got down a little bit but stuck with things," said Central coach D.J. Burris. "We handled things well."

Mandan 112, GF KnightRiders 73

The Grand Forks KnightRiders fell Friday night to the Mandan Braves at the Central High pool.

Brayden Rygh had a standout performance for the KnightRiders, winning the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle events. Rygh was also part of the KnightRiders team that won the 400 freestyle relay along with Ben Regorrah, Marco Kojic and Jakob Craven.