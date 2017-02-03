Photo gallery and press conference from UND men's hockey

1 / 6

UND's Joel Janatuinen, center, tries to take control of the puck against St. Cloud's Daniel Tedesco, left, Nick Poehling, center right, and Jimmy Schuldt during a matchup at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Friday, February 3, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald) 2 / 6

UND's Austin Poganski, right, takes a shot against St. Cloud State's Jeff Smith during a matchup at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Friday, February 3, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald) 3 / 6

UND'S Tucker Poolman, slings a shot for UND's first goal against St. Cloud's Jeff Smith on a power play during a matchup at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Friday, February 3, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald) 4 / 6

UND's Matt Hrynkiw, bottom, and Johnny Simonson try to get the puck away from the net against St. Cloud State during a matchup at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Friday, February 3, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald) 5 / 6