But instead of using flashy offense, the Roughriders relied on some good-old fashioned defense.

No. 2-ranked Red River forced 25 turnovers and scored 22 points off those turnovers to defeat No. 3-ranked Fargo Davies 72-54 on Friday at Fargo Davies High School.

The win keeps Red River (13-3 overall, 12-3 EDC) in a tie with Fargo Shanley (12-4, 12-3), which beat Devils Lake on Friday, and Wahpeton (13-3, 12-3)—which beat West Fargo (11-4, 10-4) in overtime on Friday.

Davies (11-4, 11-3), which was a half a game ahead of Shanley, Red River and Wahpeton before the night, now falls into a tie for fourth in the EDC.

"You never want to lose a conference game especially when everything is so tight," Red River head coach Kent Ripplinger said. "In the end, we were just trying to get better than we were the night before. Where it ends up, we have no control over. We're just trying to take care of ourselves."

Alexis Robson, who sprained her ankle in the first game of Red River's back-to-back games, wasn't sure how effective she would be during pregame warmups. In fact, she said her ankle was "killing" her during halftime, but her adrenaline carried her through the game.

She finished with a game-high 22 points on 7 of 14 shooting to go with game highs of six assists and five steals.

Kendra Bohm (2 of 6 shooting, 9 of 10 free throws) and Danica Kemnitz (5 of 9 shooting) both scored 13 points while Bohm totaled a game-high 10 rebounds for a double-double. Jadyn Sondrol scored 10 points, giving Red River four double-digit scorers.

"It was tough because you knew it was going to be a hard fight in both games," Robson said of her team's last two games. "We needed to fight through our tiredness."

Kylee Bergantine (6 of 12 shooting) and Carly Kottsick (4 of 12 shooting, 2-for-5 from 3-point range) led Davies with 14 points apiece while Raegan Linster shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 of 5 from the arc for 13 points. Rachel Nemer totaled a team-high four assists and four steals.

Davies is learning to play without Grace Geffre, the Eagles' second leading scorer, and Amber Burtness. Davies head coach Tim Jacobson said Geffre tore her ACL and Burtness suffered her fourth concussion.

But Jacobson didn't want to make excuses for the team. He said this game was a good step toward finding a team identity without out those two moving forward.

"They got to us, we turned the ball over way too much, they shot too many free throws and there's your game," Jacobson said. "That's a thing where we're asking people to be in different spots now, and that's going to happen until we get comfortable."

The Roughriders jumped out to a 16-6 lead in the first 8 minutes of the game, at which point Davies had more turnovers (eight) than points. Davies made free throws and used a transition offense to get within two points, but Red River ended the first half on a 14-5 run to take a 33-22 lead at halftime.

The Eagles started the first half on fire with a 9-2 run, including two buckets by Kottsick to start the half, to force Red River to call a momentum-killing timeout with just a four-point lead.

But the Roughriders scored 10 unanswered points immediately after that timeout over about a two minute span. The Eagles would find its footing offensively afterward, but not enough to close that gap.

"This was pretty important for us to see how we would respond after a tough game against West Fargo," Ripplinger said. "I was proud of the way we worked. We came out and played as hard as we could."