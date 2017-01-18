Riders clamp down on defense

The momentum on offense was stalled by Grand Forks Red River High School on Tuesday. The aggressive Roughrider defense clamped down on the visiting Prowlers, handing them a 78-53 setback.

"Lately, we haven't usually struggled to score points,'' Prowlers coach Joe Wasfaret said. "But we haven't played a team that plays defense, that gets in your face, like Red River does. They played tremendous defense.''

The Prowlers shot just 39 percent from the field. Red River forced 19 turnovers, 10 of those on steals with Cody Robertson getting four and Mark Toe three. The Roughriders converted turnovers into 19 points.

"That's what we've done consistently all year,'' Riders coach Kirby Krefting said. "Our defense has led to a lot of points.

"We're averaging close to 10 steals a game. It's hard work and determination. Our ball pressure makes it tough for teams to get into their offense. Usually that starts from the point with Mark and Cody.''

The Prowlers were within 31-26 when Brady Hoffard hit a 3-pointer with 4:10 left in the first half. But Red River closed the half on a 13-0 run. Seven of the points came off TRF turnovers.

"That run cost us,'' Wasfaret said. "We weren't able to score in bunches. That Toe has some of the quickest hands I've ever seen. He seemed to take the ball away from us any time we got close to him.''

Red River went through a spurt at the end of the first half and the start of the second in which the Roughriders outscored Thief River Falls 46-15.

"They were getting some transition baskets on us early,'' Krefting said. "We started working harder and getting back on defense.''

Red River led by 18 points or more the entire second half. Ten players figured in the scoring for the Roughriders, led by Toe with 21, post player Mason Benefield with 18 and Tyler Enerson with 13. Toe also had two blocks and seven rebounds in a strong all-around game.

Will Anderson had 15 points and McKenzie McCollough added 12 off the bench for the 6-4 Prowlers.

Red River improved to 8-4 with its fourth straight win.