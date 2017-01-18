Senior High holds off Moorhead in girls basketball

Instead of widening their lead, however, the Green Wave girls surrendered a shorthanded goal and the Spuds dominated possession of the puck the rest of the way. But, as has often been the case, Senior High goalie Mckenzie Whalen came to the rescue, securing a 2-1 win with 14 third-period saves and 28 overall..

The dramatic shift in play was surprising as Senior High's two-goal lead seemed to be comfortable as they controlled play.

"Coming into the third, I think we thought we had them," said Green Wave forward Nichole Schlenk, who teamed up with linemates Madison McDonald and Ashley Ayotte for both goals. "But, two-goal leads aren't always the best."

Green Wave coach Jim Enright said the Spuds' goal was a "momentum-shifter that took the wind out of our sails. We got two early ones, almost ran out of gas and had enough gas to get the 'W.' Our play went from day to night."

Moorhead coach Emily Sell said the roller-coaster ride was typical for her team: "Our nature is to have really good flashes and then we have times we take shifts off," she said. "We had more kids to come to play in the third period."

Ayotte's wrist shot between the two faceoff circles gave the Green Wave a 1-0 lead in the first period. A McDonald one-timer on Tiffany Johnson's pass made it 2-0 in the second.

Moorhead eighth-grader Shelbi Guttormson cut the lead in half with her shorthanded goal, beating Whalen upper-shelf on her glove side from close range.

Senior High improved to 9-4-3 while the Spuds fell to 6-10-3.