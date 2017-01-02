Gophers just miss making Top 25 after big win over Purdue

In the Big Ten opener at Williams Arena last Tuesday, the Gophers blew a 13-point lead and lost in overtime to Michigan State.

"We just experienced this and didn't do it," Pitino told his team. "Now let's find a way to break through against a very good team."

By the end of overtime, the Gophers (13-2, 1-1 Big Ten) were celebrating on the Mackey Arena court, where they hadn't won in 12 years.

While the 91-82 upset win over 15th-ranked Purdue wasn't enough to vault the Gophers into the top 25 for the first time since 2013, the road victory gave an early boost to the team's résumé which will be closely scrutinized in their quest to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time under Pitino.

"We had a long, long offseason and we had to sit and deal with it," Pitino said of Minnesota's 8-23 record last season. "We deserved it. But now it's nice to get a little bit of a reward, but also understand that you can be happy the night of (a win) and then move on."

The Gophers returned to Dinkytown for practice Monday and set their sights on another road test Thursday when they play at Northwestern (12-3, 1-1).

But for at least another day, it was difficult to look past Sunday's win, the biggest of Pitino's time on campus.

"Purdue is one of the best teams in the league, if not the country," Pitino said. "Any time that you can beat a team on the road, a team that you really respect, then you're excited about it. But I know from being in this business that you're on top one day and then you're on the bottom the next if you lose."

Still, this is becoming the most respected team Pitino has coached. The Gophers received the 26th-most votes in the Associated Press poll Monday, just behind No. 25 Southern California.

"I couldn't care less about that," Pitino said. "That's the furthest thing from what we worry about. Coaches' polls, AP polls, I don't know what merit those have beside fan interest. ... The only thing that rankings do is make your job a little more difficult because you've got to get in the heads of your players and get them to understand that they have to continue to understand that there's a long way to go and a lot of basketball to be played."

The Gophers beat a Purdue team at full strength behind a career game from junior captain Nate Mason, who became the first Minnesota player to record at least 31 points and 11 assists in a game.

On Monday, the Big Ten honored Mason's performance by naming him co-player of the week with Nebraska senior guard Tai Webster.

"Internally we all feel like we have one of the better guards in the conference," Pitino said. "He was playing really good basketball last year before the end. He's played confidently moving forward. He was terrific vs. Purdue. Every time they had an opportunity for that building to get raucous, Nate answered it. That's what older guys in this league do. Fortunately, we've got an older guy."