Still, the month of December was spectacular for the Wild.

"Well, Christmas was really good," coach Bruce Boudreau joked when asked what he'd remember most. "New Year's (Eve) ain't that good.".

Boudreau said even though his players were upset following the loss, he tried to get his team to look at the positives.

"If we sit back and look at the whole picture, what Columbus is doing is really amazing," Boudreau said. "And what we did was pretty good too."

It was indeed. Let's take a look back at the top games from the past month.

6. Dec. 27: Minnesota 3, Nashville 2 (OT) — After a mandatory three-day Christmastime break, the Wild gritted out a win over the Predators thanks to Jared Spurgeon's game-winner in overtime. It had the makings of a trap game for the Wild, who had won 10 in a row heading into a tough matchup at Bridgestone Arena. That said, the Wild managed to block out the distractions to keep the winning streak rolling.

5. Dec. 7: Minnesota 3, Toronto 2 — It was no secret the Wild were tired heading into this matchup. They were on the last leg of a 10-day road trip through Canada playing in perhaps the toughest building in the NHL. Eric Staal scored what proved to be the game-winner in the second period as the Wild were content to defend rather than attack in the third period, doing just enough to hold on for a win.

4. Dec. 11: Minnesota 3, St. Louis 1 — This win over the Blues proved the Wild weren't a fluke. Nino Niederreiter scored what proved to be the game-winner in the second period as the Wild again managed to hold on in the third period. It marked the team's fourth consecutive win and came against one of the Wild's biggest rivals. It also helped the Wild gain ground on the Blues, who were in second place in the Central Division at the time. As of Sunday night, the Wild boast 50 points, while the Blues are treading water with 43 points.

3. Dec. 22: Minnesota 4, Montreal 2 — The much-hyped matchup between Devan Dubnyk and Carey Price resulted in a ninth straight win for the Wild. After falling behind early, the Wild seized control down the stretch. It was billed as a measuring-stick game by Boudreau, and the Wild proved themselves worthy of being mentioned in the same breath as the other top-tier teams in the NHL.

2. Dec. 29: Minnesota 6, New York Islanders 4 — This game arguably could be No. 1 on the list simply because there was immense outside pressure on the Wild to win in order to set up a matchup with the Blue Jackets on New Year's Eve. Erik Haula scored what proved the be the game-winner and Mikael Granlund netted an empty-netter during the final victory in the 12-game winning streak.

1. Dec. 23: Minnesota 7, New York Rangers 4 — This was the benchmark game of the winning streak, as the Wild were dominant throughout. After allowing the first goal, the Wild took control with an offensive explosion, scoring five goals the second period. Charlie Coyle had a career-high four points as the Wild stretched the winning streak to 10 games, setting a franchise record. That the history-making performance occurred two days before Christmas added to the happiness in the locker room postgame.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.