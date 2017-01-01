SANSEVERE: Vikings' 'crazy season' ends well... or not

In a bigger scheme of things, it's all meaningless.

The Vikings won the final game of a lost season, 38-10.

They battered a Chicago Bears team that had bags packed and engines running for a quick getaway from a lost season of its own.

The Vikings finished 8-8, getting just three victories in their final 11 games. It goes down as one of the epic collapses in team history. Sadly, epic collapses aren't a new thing with this franchise.

This latest failure went from a season thick with optimism to a bizarro world where losses piled up like racks of cord wood, where the head coach missed a game after eye surgery, where the team plane slid off the runway in Green Bay and where, against the Packers, a couple of players slid away from the game plan for a mini-mutiny.

And then during Sunday's game, a couple of scofflaws rappelled from the rafters to unfurl a protest banner related to the pipeline in North Dakota. Several rows of fans were evacuated beneath the scofflaws just in case one or both of them went splat.

"If you look in that section, all the fans are gone. I was like, 'Where they went?'" cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said. "It's been a crazy year."

A crazy year, you say?

"That just adds some more flames to the fire," Munnerlyn, who just finished his eighth year in the NFL, said of the protest banner. "This has been the No. 1 craziest year of my career. It's been a crazy year, a crazy year."

It's been this kind of crazy: The Vikings went into the bye week as the NFL's only unbeaten team and came out of it very beatable.

There should be a mix of embarrassment and shame for what could have been after that 5-0 start.

Instead, after that win over Chicago, there was some positive spinning going on.

"When we look back on this season, it will be one of missed opportunities," Rudolph said. "I also think there's a lot of positives for us to take out of this. Dealing with adversity, battling through, sticking through and persevering, are things that will help this team in the future.

Rudolph had just finished with 11 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown, setting team records for most receptions in a season by a tight end (83) and most career TDs by a tight end (29). Of course he was in a sunshine-and-lollipops mode.

Nobody seemed too broken up that the season veered away from them. There were some interesting takes around in the locker room about what happened, about why the Vikings came out of the bye and began to stink like last week's lutefisk.

"It's simple," safety Harrison Smith said. "We just didn't make enough plays to win. People can talk about how things fell apart and everything. Every year it comes down to a couple plays here, a couple of plays there, from being .500 to being 10-6 or 11-5. That's true with this year as well."

That's one guy's pragmatic take of a season gone horribly awry.

"You always sit there and look at things and say, 'What if? What if? What if?' But the fact of the matter is, it didn't happen so it doesn't really matter," Brian Robison said before adding what did matter. "I think people forget how many injuries we had in those first five weeks."

Somebody was bound to bring up injuries.

"That's not laying an excuse on anything," Robison said. "Not saying that's why things happen, but when you have to overcome that type of adversity ... and we just didn't play ball the last 11 games the way we did the first five."

No. No, they didn't.

"We just need to finish," Xavier Rhodes said. "We need to look at our mistakes and correct them."

That'd be great if there were more games to play.

After the bye week," Rhodes said, "there were a lot of errors."

Cordarrelle Patterson had perhaps the most interesting explanation of anyone looking to explain The Great Collapse.

"You've got to ask God about that," he said. "God wouldn't put no one in a situation they can't handle. I don't wish that would happen on any other team. I'm glad it happened to us."

Yep, that's what he said. He's glad it happened to the Vikings, and here's why: "It kind of humbled everybody. We've got to keep fighting and keep growing. We went out with a bang."

The Vikings lost eight of their final 11 games. Some would call that more of a whimper than a bang.

"This whole league is about learning," Patterson said. "Each week you find out stuff you can do that you didn't do in your whole life."

Like finish 8-8 after a 5-0 start. The Vikings sure learned how to do that.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.