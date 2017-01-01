WELLENS: Duluth native Ham sits, Bears quit in Vikes' finale

Why volunteer to go to this meaningless game, you ask, on what was supposed to be a day off? The reason was simple.

I wanted to see some Ham, as in Duluth native C.J. Ham.

Unfortunately, the only ham I saw Sunday was of the cubed variety at the press box's build-your-own-omelet bar. The Denfeld graduate was inactive as the Vikings closed out a disappointing .500 season with a 38-10 win over a terrible, terrible, terrible Chicago Bears team that was built this season specifically to garner a top-five draft pick that can be used to replace quarterback Jay Cutler.

Mission accomplished, Bears fans!

As for Vikings fans, the thrill of routing Chicago probably vanished quickly after realizing this was only the team's third win since starting the season 5-0.

The season started with Super Bowl talk. Instead, the only banner raised for the Vikings this season was one hung off a stadium ridge truss from the second quarter on Sunday in protest of U.S. Bank's interests in the Dakota Access pipeline, courtesy of a daredevil in a purple Brett Favre jersey.

"It's a good win, but it's tough that's the end of it," a somber Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "We did things (Sunday) like we did earlier in the year. We had turnovers and we played physical. We just didn't do it enough toward the latter part of the year."

A number of terms were thrown out to describe Sunday's finale prior to kick off. Many called it a glorified preseason game. Others said it was a lower level college bowl game.

After punching up a slew of high school hockey and basketball tournament results this week for the Duluth News Tribune, I settled on NFC North Division Consolation Championship.

Whatever Sunday's game was, the least the Vikings could have done is given a kid like Ham a shot. The rookie running back from Denfeld High School and the University of Augustana was elevated from the team's practice squad on Dec. 23. He suited to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Christmas Eve for his first NFL game, but never saw the field.

With Adrian Peterson also inactive, the Vikings went with just veteran running backs Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata against the Bears. They combined for 155 yards rushing and receiving and two touchdowns.

Peterson, unlike Ham, was ruled out this week with an alleged knee injury. Indifference — which is what fans in purple should feel toward Peterson when he's jettisoned in the offseason — toward a game that only impacted the draft order was likely the real reason Peterson didn't come out Sunday to possibly play one last time for the those who have embraced him the past 10 seasons.

The truth is Peterson wasn't necessary Sunday. No one on the Vikings' 53-man roster was needed to beat these Bears, who turned the ball over five times resulting in 17 points. Ham and the Vikings practice squad alone easily could have routed the Bears.

Those guys all deserved a chance to show the NFL what they had in them Sunday. We already knew what the rest of the Vikings' 53-man roster could do or not do.

It's a group that failed to come out and play its best in crucial games, especially when the season was on the line. It's a group that defied its coach a week ago, even if it was for just a series or two.

It's a team that inexplicably lost 20-10 to this pathetic excuse of a Bears team back in Week 8.

Prior to Sunday's game, a Vikings hype video used the line, "Things have changed over the years, but not as much as you think," comparing the Vikings of the past to the Vikings of today.

Oh, how true that line is in Minnesota. Like many seasons before this one, the 2016 Vikings were once again a major disappointment.