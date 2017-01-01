Vikings finish off season with big win over Chicago

The game was disrupted early in the second quarter when two individuals unfurled a protest banner from a large beam attached to the stadium roof that read "U.S. Bank Divest #NoDAPL." That was in reference to the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

Play continued throughout the rest of the game with the two individuals hanging alongside the banner and police and fire department officials monitoring the situation. One protester wore a Brett Favre No. 4 Vikings jersey.

On the field, Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford completed 25 of 33 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. He raised his completion percentage to 71.6, in line to move ahead of the NFL record of 71.2 set by Drew Brees in 2011. Brees entered a late game with New Orleans at 70.9 percent, giving him a slim chance to top Bradford's figure.

Bradford's touchdown passes were 16 yards in the first quarter to running back Jerick McKinnon, 22 yards in the second quarter to Kyle Rudolph and 1 yard to Jarius Wright in the second quarter.

Rudolph caught 11 passes for a career-high 117 yards. Adam Thielen entered the game with 940 receiving yards, but caught just one ball for seven yards to finish 33 yards shy.

The Vikings also in the fourth quarter scored on a 10-yard run by McKinnon and a 20-yard fumble return by defensive end Everson Griffen.

