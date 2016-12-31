UND rebounds for Big Sky overtime win over Sacramento State

UND senior Quinton Hooker scored a season-high 31 points to lead North Dakota in the up-and-down win.

UND improved to 1-1 in the Big Sky and 6-6 overall On Thursday night, UND lost 99-62 at Portland State.

UND won for the first time in five games in Sacramento. The Hornets (3-10, 0-2 BSC) did not make it easy after UND dominated in the first half. The Hawks led 52-31 at the break as Hooker had 23 points in the first 20 minutes.

"It was an up-and-down game," said UND coach Brian Jones. "Obviously, we played extremely well in the first 20 minutes and did not play well in the second 20 minutes. I will say, in the final minute-and-a-half we showed a lot of composure to force overtime and we were very good offensively and defensively in the overtime."

Sacramento State stormed back from its 52-31 halftime defict to force the extra session behind the strong inside play of Eric Stuteville and Justin Strings.

In fact, Sacramento State led 72-69 after a steal and layup with 1:46 to play, but UND pulled things back to even by closing the game on a 6-3 run.

Forward Drick Bernstine capped that spurt, getting the final basket in regulation on a feed by Corey Baldwin with two seconds to play.

In overtime, UND never trailed and got big three-pointers from Geno Crandall and Cortez Seales to pull away in the final two minutes.

Both sophomore finished with 12 points as did Baldwin to give the Fighting Hawks four double-figure scorers.

"We had multiple guys step up and that is what it takes when you are trying to find ways to win," Jones added. "We have had a tough schedule leading up to now with a bunch of games on the road and wins are not going to be easy this, so I'm proud of our guys for showing that resiliency and togetherness and not allowing Thursday night's poor performance to carry over into a short turnaround."

Bernstine added eight points, 12 rebounds and five assists and UND managed to go 20-for-23 from the foul stripe after going just 6-for-19 in its previous game.

Stuteville finished with 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor, but was held scoreless in the extra session. He added a season-high 14 rebounds to post a double-double. Strings tallied a team-high 26 points for the Hornets and went 9-for-16 from the field.

UND will play at home this weekend against Northern Arizona and Southern Utah.