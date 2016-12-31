Herald Sports Person of the Year: Drake Caggiula

Caggiula hinted that he was leaning toward coming back, wanting to take one last shot at winning a national championship.

His advisor told him: "It's not a guarantee you're going to win it in your last year. You're not guaranteed to have a good year. But if that's the decision you want to make, I 100 percent support you."

Caggiula told him: "It's going to work out that way. I'm not going to let it happen any other way."

True to his word, Caggiula made it happen that way.

He scored a career-high 51 points and was at his best in the biggest moments of the year. He scored a goal in every NCAA tournament game.

He had one against Northeastern in the NCAA regional semifinal. He had one against Michigan in the NCAA regional championship. He had two against Denver in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals. And he had two against Quinnipiac in the NCAA national championship game.

He walked off the ice for the final time in his college hockey career carrying the national championship trophy.

For his decision to return to UND and his role in delivering a national championship to Grand Forks, Caggiula is the Grand Forks Herald's 2016 sportsperson of the year.

"To kind of have that cherry on top and being able to leave as a champion and go out on top was a surreal dream come true," Caggiula said. "Every decision I made worked out.

"I think the biggest thing was not winning a championship and being so close to doing it two years in a row. I thought maybe if I came back one last year, give it another kick at the can, it would work out. Fortunately, it did."

Caggiula scored 25 goals and registered the best plus-minus in the country (plus-46). He was a key part of the CBS line that also included underclassmen Brock Boeser and Nick Schmaltz.

Caggiula was often the guy who fueled that line.

His six goals in the NCAA tournament marked the most since Boston College's Cam Atkinson scored six in 2010.

"When you get to the national championship, your best players have to be your best players," UND coach Brad Berry said. "He was that.

"I can't say enough about him and the things he did on a daily basis here to give himself a chance for success."

In the national championship game, UND held a narrow 2-1 lead to start the third period. Caggiula scored two goals in the span of 2:20 to put the game out of reach.

Since winning the national championship, Caggiula signed as a free agent with the Edmonton Oilers and immediately made the NHL team.

He has even played a game against his old linemate, Schmaltz, and the Chicago Blackhawks. Caggiula and Schmaltz had dinner the night before the game.

"Another reason I went back for my senior year was to help me develop and be more ready," Caggiula said. "I worked hard all summer to prepare to play in the NHL right away. It's never a for sure thing. I came into camp and tried to make it as hard as possible for the coaching staff to release me. I got to stick around."

Before that, he stuck around one final year at UND—and he helped bring the school its first national men's hockey title in 16 years.

"He had an opportunity to leave a year early," said Berry. "But he had some unfinished business. He was a huge part in winning the national championship."