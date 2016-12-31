What the @&%! went wrong with the Vikings' season?

The Vikings already had lost star running back Adrian Peterson for an extended period and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the season with knee injuries, although Bridgewater had been capably replaced by Sam Bradford. Offensive tackles Matt Kalil and Andre Smith were out for the year after early injuries.

"They looked impressive that day, but there were some concerns," said Solomon Wilcots, a former Vikings defensive back who was the CBS analyst for the game against the Texans. "With Adrian Peterson no longer there, the offense had completely changed, and I wondered with the injuries they had on the offensive line, if they could continue to protect Sam Bradford."

Wilcots never thought, however, that the Vikings would collapse in the manner they did. Since the bye week, they have lost eight of 10 games and are assured of being just the sixth NFL team since 1990 to start 5-0 and not make the playoffs.

The Vikings (7-8) close the season Sunday against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium. They need a win to avoid a fifth losing season this decade.

The year wasn't supposed to go this way. The Vikings were talking about winning the Super Bowl after going 11-5 and claiming the NFC North last year.

"There's a lot of things I have to look at from there," coach Mike Zimmer said. "After the bye week, what happened?"

Plenty. And almost all of it was bad.

Injuries continued to mount. Minnesota lost a third tackle for the season in Jake Long, and had several other offensive linemen hurt. Peterson, who suffered a torn right meniscus in Week 2, was out for three months before he returned for a six-carry cameo Dec. 18 against Indianapolis and then got hurt again, costing him the final two games.

Norv Turner resigned as offensive coordinator two days after a 20-10 loss at Chicago on Oct. 31 dropped the Vikings to 5-2. Blair Walsh was released in November after continuing to miss kicks. Zimmer missed a 17-15 loss to Dallas on Dec. 1 following emergency eye surgery.

Minnesota's charter plane slid off the airport runway in Appleton, Wis., leaving players trapped inside for more than four hours the night before a 38-25 loss Dec. 24 at Green Bay. That game featured talk of defensive backs going against Zimmer's game plan, though the coach claimed that wasn't the case.

"This has been the weirdest and the craziest season I have ever been a part of," said cornerback Captain Munnerlyn.

The Vikings were resilient after the season's first crazy incident happened Aug. 30, when Bridgewater tore his left ACL in a non-contact drill in the final preseason practice. Four days later, the Vikings acquired Bradford from Philadelphia for a pair of draft picks, a first-rounder in 2017 and fourth-rounder in 2018.

Who would have thought, though, in October that the pick sent to Philadelphia for 2017 would end up being in the middle of the first round?

"Obviously there has been a lot of disappointments when you go through a stretch like that," Bradford said. "When you look at a lot of those games, I think there were too many self-inflicted wounds. I think we made too many mistakes and kind of put ourselves behind the 8-ball, and we just weren't able to overcome."

Bradford did what he could, including adjusting quickly when Turner's replacement, Pat Shurmur, went to a shorter passing game to help protect the quarterback and make up for an anemic running attack. Bradford has thrown for 3,627 yards and his completion percentage of 71.3 is on pace to be an NFL record, but he rarely has thrown downfield.

The only thing good thing to say about the Vikings' running game is they likely won't be the first team since New England in 1994 to average less than 3.0 yards per carry. After being under that figure for much of the season, Minnesota is up to 3.07, which still would be the lowest since San Diego averaged 3.03 in 2000.

"Injuries caught up with us a little bit," said Jerick McKinnon, the Vikings' leading rusher with 450 yards. "Not being able to run the ball the way we would have liked to kind of hurt us."

Minnesota's defense, so impressive during the 5-0 start, mostly continued to play well despite late-game lapses in two close November losses to Detroit. But when the Vikings still were in position to make the playoffs — if they won their final three games — the defense collapsed.

The Vikings were throttled by quarterback Andrew Luck in a 34-6 home loss to Indianapolis when there was plenty of optimism about Peterson's return. And then Aaron Rodgers picked them apart and beat them last week in Green Bay.

"I don't know what happened on defense against the Colts," said former Vikings quarterback Rich Gannon, a CBS analyst for the game. "That was a shock to me."

Gannon, though, doesn't believe there are significant concerns on defense for the Vikings moving forward. As for the offense, that's a completely different story.

"It doesn't take a brain surgeon to figure out that the two big issues facing the Vikings are the offensive line and the running game," Gannon said. "The quarterback was hit way too much. Certainly, injuries were an issue. And the running game without Adrian Peterson was virtually non-existent."

The many injuries on the offensive line meant T.J. Clemmings, who started at right tackle in 2015 before moving to the bench in training camp, had to play left tackle much of the season. That was disastrous as Clemmings was beaten on numerous occasions for sacks on Bradford.

The Vikings will look to free agency and the draft to rebuild the offensive line. While it is highly unlikely they will re-sign Andre Smith as a free agent, they could bring back Kalil, although at less than the $11.096 million he made in 2016.

Peterson, after gaining 11,747 yards in 10 seasons but just 72 in three games this season, might have played his last game for the Vikings. Peterson, 32 in March, is under contract next season for a nonguaranteed $18 million, but there is no chance he will return for that amount, and he is expected to be released or signed to renegotiated deal.

"I would be surprised if he returned," Wilcots said. "But even if he does, you have to get a young runner. He's at an age where the heart is willing, but the body is not able to. With Adrian, you know the heart is willing, but you can't double down on him again (for a big work load). If he returned, he would have to willing to share the carries. Maybe 150 (for a year)."

In addition to settling the Peterson situation, Wilcots said the Vikings need to clarify their quarterback situation this spring. With Bridgewater's health in doubt for next season, the Vikings are expected to hold onto Bradford and pay him $17 million for 2017.

"I don't know that Teddy's going to be back by training camp," Wilcots said. "In the spring, you need to declare what you're doing at quarterback in the fall. You can't do something in the spring with one quarterback and do something completely different in training camp with another."

With all the injuries on offense, the Vikings rank 30th in the NFL in total offense and 26th in scoring at 19.3 points per game. In addition to Bradford, there were several other bright spots.

Adam Thielen has gone from 12 catches in 2015 to 68 for 960 yards in 2016, and is likely Sunday to become the first Minnesota receiver in seven years to reach the 1,000-yard mark. Stefon Diggs, listed as doubtful for Sunday with a hip injury, might fall short of the century mark, but he has 84 receptions for 903 yards.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings still rank No. 2 in the league in total defense, but the past two games have dropped them from No. 1 in scoring defense to No. 8 with an average of 19.8 points allowed. Still, a number of defenders had banner seasons.

Safety Harrison Smith, defensive end Everson Griffen and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were voted to the Pro Bowl, as was kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson. Second-year defense end Danielle Hunter has a team-high 12 sacks.

Most perplexing on defense was the fall of Anthony Barr, who went from being the second-ranked linebacker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in 2015 to No. 82. There is hope, though, that he simply had an off year.

Minnesota's top priority on defense figures to be replacing linebacker Chad Greenway, likely to retire after 11 seasons. Greenway, the team's longest-tenured player, was asked if this could go down as the most disappointing season of his NFL career.

"Disappointing? Potentially, yeah," he said. "I think it's definitely up there based on how we started, the feeling in this building, and you come off the bye, and for whatever reason, the air was let out of the balloon."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.