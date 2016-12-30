Friday's local scoreboard
Moorhead 5, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2
Coon Rapids 8, Kittson Central 0
Wadena-Deer Creek 6, Bottineau 1
Red Lake Falls 9, Legacy Christian 2
Little Falls 5, Mandan 1
Fergus Falls 7, West Fargo 2
Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Virginia-Mountain Iron-Buhl 3
GF Central 6,
Bismarck High 5
First period -- 1. BH, TJ Ball (Drew Lenertz, Connor Matire) 2:44; 2. GFC, Tate Steffan (Judd Caulfield, Grant Johnson) 4:04; 3. BH, Matire (unassisted) 14:45
Second period -- 4. GFC, Cole Hanson (Tyrese Murph, Zachary Murphy) 7:23; 5. BH, TJ Irey (Braxton Neas, Zach Kuhn) 12:48; 6. GFC, Steffan (Johnson, Collin Caulfield) 14:59
Third period -- 7. BH, Jakob Parisien (Eric Pladsen, Caleb Petire) 4:43; 8. BH, Ball (Zac Schmidt) 5:23; 9. GFC, J. Caulfield (Johnson) 10:44; 10. GFC, J. Caulfield (Steffan) 15:12; 11. GFC, Cameron Olstad (Brock Reller, Johnson) 16:25
Goalie saves -- GFC: Kaleb Johnson 10-6-5--21; BH: Zach Kessler 6-8-10--24
GF Red River 9,
Bismarck Century 1
First period -- 1. GFRR, Riley Thingvold (Reed Turner, Tyler Savage) 16:59
Second period -- 2. GFRR, Braden Costello (Kaden Landa) 0:28; 3. GFRR, Mason Salquist (Costello) 7:21; 4. BC, Isaiah Thomas (Kirklan Irey, Carter Bailey) 12:40; 5. GFRR, Luke LaMoine (Costello) 14:31; 6. GFRR, LaMoine (Max Johnson, Salquist) 16:31
Third period -- 7. GFRR, Costello (Landa) 0:41; 8. GFRR, Costello (Salquist, LaMoine) 3:22; 9. GFRR, Reed Turner (Jake Arel, Jack Tannahill) 4:37; 10. GFRR, Matt Clausen (Henry Fosse, Max Churchill) 5:31
Goalie saves -- GFRR: Adam Van Raden 6-9-2--17; BC: Cooper Leininger 8-12-0--20, Matt Schmidt 0-0-6--6
Osseo 1
First period -- 1. O, Mitchell Maier (Zach Braasch) 0:29
Third period -- 2. GPR, Jacob Erovick (Tom Magnusson, Jacob Keeley) 9:26; 3. GPR, Gavin Miller (Nathan Gilleshammer, Spencer Hovde) 10:28
Goalie saves -- GPR: Andrew Larson 18; O: Ben Kleineschay 24International Falls 3,
Warroad 2
First period -- 1. W, Carter Pelland (Jaret Furuseth, Keaton Hoffman) 11:37; 2. IF, Simon Palm (Ethan Alleman, Braydon Podpeskar) 16:14
Second period -- 3. W, Max Marvin (Tanner Hallett, Beau Wilmer) 7:42
Third period -- 4. IF, Brett Lindvall (Brady Wright, Trevor Becvar) 12:38; 5. IF, Riley Nemek (Podpeskar) 16:31
Goalie saves -- IF: Jake Klow 36; W: Parker Orchard 20Roseau Holiday
Tournament
Minot 7, Park Rapids 1
Roseau 8, Irondale 1
Winnipeg St. Paul 3
First period -- 1. DL, Carson Lovin (Tommy Reslock, Ryyan Reule) 13:11; 2. Reule (Lovin, Matthew Boren) 5:47
Second period -- 3. W, Stuart Connor 15:37; 4. W, Ursel Kieran (Kieran Guttormson) 10:33; 5. W, Dylan Moll (Stefan Kriening, Guttormson) 4:14
Third period -- 6. DL, Lovin (Boren, Brady Johnson) 8:55; 7. DL, Lovin (Reslock) 3:30
Goalie saves -- DL: Wyatt Ness 29; W: Kyler Van De Mosselaer 22Lake of the Woods 5,
Henry Sibley 2
First period -- 1. LOW, Asher Chorney (McKord Krause) 9:56; 2. LOW, Reece Chorney (Josh Pieper) 10:59
Second period -- 3. LOW, A. Chorney (Krause, Ryan Torgeson); 4. HS, Daniel Napier (Tony Cooper, Jackson Rohleder) 11:44; 5. LOW, Torgeson (A. Chorney, Krause) 13:58
Third period -- 6. HS, Brayden Roe 15;23; 7. LOW, R. Chorney 16:40
Goalie saves -- LOW: Lemuel Carradice 26; HS: Charlie Harrity 31Girls hockey
Friday’s results
Brainerd 9, Bemidji 4New Ulm 2,
Fargo North-South 0
First period -- 1. NU, Ali Beltz (Caleigh Heck) 3:09
Third period -- 2. NU, Dani Weiss (unassisted) 11:03
Goalies -- NU: Cassie Reed 30; FNS: Lauren Harr 11
West Fargo 0
First period -- 1. SSR, Bria Ferns (Brooke Walters) 1:45; 2. SSR, Libby Asper (Bre Hess, Megan Mohr) 3:58; 3. SSR, Alexa Paulson (Megan Cook, Walters) 9:54; 4. SSR, Paulson (Ferns, Cook) 16:17
Second period -- 5. SSR, McKenna Rohe (Mohr) 11:24
Goalies -- WF: Leanne Brydl 23; SSR: Chloe Stockinger 20
Friday’s results
Medina/P-B 51, Langdon/Edmore/Munich 42
Osseo 106, Moorhead 49
Linton/HMB 79, Hatton-Northwood 62
Thompson 78, Strasburg-Zeeland 54
Washburn 55, Richardton-Taylor 41
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 51, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 42
Linton-HMB 79, Hatton-Northwood 62
Surrey 63, Garrison 59
Shiloh Christian 50, Turtle Lake-Mercer 40
Kidder County 59, Enderlin 57
Fargo South 77, Hill-Murray 70
Dickinson 72, Rapid City Central 50
Hettinger-Scranton 65, Bottineau 60
Flasher 79, Grant County 36Minnesota
Fergus Falls 69, Hawley 36
Stillwater 64, D-G-F 52
Pequot Lakes 74, Barnesville 52
Staples-Motley 77, Upsala 46
Northeast Range 46, Lake of the Woods 40Finley-Sharon/HP 61,
Drayton/V-E 48
FIN 21 19 12 9--61
DVE10 15 10 13--48
Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page -- Max Stromsodt 10, Ethan Brown 30, Noah Mack 3, Timothy Erickson 2, Jackson Kamrud 12, John Lee 4
Drayton/Valley-Edinburg -- Tyler Hannesson 2, Gaven Prigge 8, Saylor Jenson 5, Steven McCollum 20, Shawn Olson 8, Adam Oberg 5
Goodridge-Grygla 67,
Red Lake County 38RLC 19 19-38GG 36 41-67
Red Lake County -- Derek Peterson 11, Ben Cardinal 2, Matt Vettleson 3, Justin Nemec 9, Ethan Vettleson 10, Brandon Wiskow 2, Makay Berns 1
Goodridge-Grygla -- Blaine Kriel 20, Jaden Kiesow 2, Hogan Lundeen 2, Dylan Walker 16, Dylan Manderud 5, Robert Brummitt 1, Jeremy Wiskow 1, Ben Groven 17, Jake Tharaldson 3
North Star 56,
Ellendale 50
NST 15 9 17 15--56
ELN 9 16 17 8--50
Ellendale -- Brennen Vance 22, Luke Wertz 12, Lucas Hofer 9, Jacob DeWald 4, Hunter White 3
North Star -- Riley Lagasse 16, Jayden Komrosky 15, Johnny Heisler 11, Tayden Thomas 5, Andrew Oakland 5, Devin Dugdale 2, Keaton Kvilvang 2
North Dakota
Washburn 42, Richardton-Taylor 29
Warwick 59, Rolette-Wolford 45
New Town 77, Ray 39
Surrey 63, Garrison 59
Campbell, Wyo., 52, Bismarck 37
Burke Co. 40, South Prairie 38
Hazen 56, Beulah 28
Williston 61, Minot 49
Kidder Co. 39, Ellendale 29
Mandan 82, Linwood, Calif., 69Minnesota
D-G-F 76, Park Christian 23
Barnesville 60, Pequot Lakes 43
Staples-Motley 77, St. Cloud Apollo 476
Kelliher-Northome 52, Chisholm 40
Swanville 64, Cass Lake-Bena 50
Stephen-Argyle 65, Red Lake 64
Drayton/V-E 54,
Finley-Sharon/H-P 48
FSH 9 5 18 16--48
DVE 8 13 13 20--54
Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page -- Dacotah Bergstrom 8, Mikayla Koenig 6, Cierra Jacobson 20, Zoie Breckheimer 2, Madison Christian 2, Jana Mehus 10
Drayton/Valley-Edinburg -- Amber Gemmill 4, Hailey Jackson 13, Laiken Larson 5, Taylor Reilly 18, Taylor Stegman 8, Rachel Jonasson 6Warwick 59,
Rolette-Wolford 45
WAR 13 11 16 19--59
ROL 5 8 9 23--45
Warwick -- Kalista Jackson 8, Sydney Tollefson 4, Madison Leaf 20, Jordain Bellanger 3, Kaylean Lohnas 3, Whisper Gourd 17, BryAnn Robertson 4
Rolette-Wolford -- Aspen Selvig 15, Kinze Martinson 15, Tessa Mattson 2, Hailey Casavant 5, Chelsie Mattson 4, Sydney Tastad 4
Win-E-Mac 43NFR 31 24-55WEM 16 27-43
Northern Freeze -- Jaelyn Spilde 8, Lexi Halvorson 4, Naomi Budziszewski 4, Lisa Olson 2, Keylee Dahl 19, Brooke Brandon 15, Sam Krohn 3
Win-E-Mac -- Kylie Brekke 2, Tanya Bring 20, Sydney Tadman 2, Lauren Strom 13, Elliana Lindberg 6
UM Crookston 51UMC 18 33-51
WIN 30 34-64
UM Crookston -- Harrison Cleary 14, Kobe Critchley 10, Chase Knickerbocker 8, Gable Smith 8, Jim Warmack 3, Connor Gamble 2, Chase Johnson 6
Winona State -- Corey Jeffs 10, Josh Mongan 2, Riley Bambenek 10, Isaiah Gray 18, Tommy Gathje 12, Mason Domask 3, Connor Flack 7, Spencer Treder 2
UND -- Conner Avants 8-9 0-0 16, Drick Bernstine 2-5 0-0 04, Geno Crandall 3-7 0-3 6, Corey Baldwin 3-6 1-2 7, Quinton Hooker 4-11 1-1 12, Josh Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Billy Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Carson Shanks 2-4 1-3 5, Cortez Seales 1-7 1-4 4, Thomas Blake 0-1 0-0 0, Kienan Walter 3-5 2-6 8, Devon Pekas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 6-19 62
PSU -- De’Sean Parsons 7-11 0-2 16, Traylin Farris 3-3 4-6 10, Bryce Canda 3-8 3-3 10, Calaen Robinson 7-12 0-0 18, Michael Mayhew 0-1 0-0 0, Deontae North 5-10 1-3 14, Brendan Rumel 0-0 0-0 0, Tyrell Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, Brandon Hollins 5-8 0-2 10, Khari Holloway 3-4 0-0 7, Montie Leunen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-69 8-16 99
3-pointers -- UND 4-18 (Crandall 0-3, Baldwin 0-2, Hooker 3-5, Brown 0-2, Seales 1-2, Blake 0-1, Kienan 0-2), PSU 13-28 (Parsons 2-3, Canda 1-6, Gengler 2-4, Robinson 4-8, Mayhew 0-1, North 3-4, Holloway 1-2); Rebounds -- UND 41 (Bernstine 10, Avants 8, Hooker 5), PSU 35 (Canda 9, Parsons 7); Assists -- UND 11 (Crandall 3, Seales 3), PSU 20 (Robinson 7, Gengler 5)
Big Sky
Portland St. 1-0 8-4
Weber State 1-0 6-6
Montana 1-0 6-8
N. Colorado 1-0 5-7
E. Wash. 0- 8-5
Idaho 0-0 5-6
N. Arizona 0-0 3-10
So. Utah 0-0 2-11
North Dakota 0-1 5-6
Montana St .0-1 5-9
Sacra. State 0-1 3-9
Idaho State 0-1 2-11
Friday’s results
Eastern Washington at Idaho
Today’s games
UND at Sacramento State
Southern Utah at Northern Arizona
Idaho State at Montana State
Weber State at Montana
Northern Colorado at Portland State
Big Ten
Michigan St. 2-0 10-5
Maryland 1-0 13-1
Purdue 1-0 12-2
Wisconsin 1-0 12-2
Nebraska 1-0 7-6
Northwestern 1-1 12-3
Michigan 0-0 10-3
Ohio State 0-0 10-3
Minnesota 0-1 12-2
Rutgers 0-1 11-3
Indiana 0-1 10-3
Illinois 0-1 10-4
Iowa 0-1 8-6
Penn State 0-1 8-6
Friday’s results
Michigan State 61, Northwestern 52
Today’s games
Louisville at Indiana
Sunday’s games
Minnesota at Purdue
Nebraska at Maryland
Michigan at Iowa
Penn State at Rutgers
Ohio State at IllinoisSummit
Denver 1-0 9-5
ND State 1-0 9-5
South Dakota 1-0 10-6
W. Illinois 1-0 4-8
IUPUI 0-0 6-8
Fort Wayne 0-1 10-4
Omaha 0-1 7-7
SD State 0-1 7-9
Oral Roberts 0-1 4-11
Today’s games
Omaha at NDSU
South Dakota at S.D. State
Western Illinois at IUPUI
Oral Roberts at Fort WayneWomen’s basketball
Friday’s resultsWinona State 80,
UM Crookston 56
UMC 11 11 20 14--56
WIN 21 18 17 24--80
UM Crookston -- Isieoma Odor 2, Emily Gruber 8, Caitlin Michaelis 6, Micaela Noga 20, Alison Hughes 5, Kitri Zezza 6, Kelsey Stinson 6, Paige Weakley 3
Winona State -- Hannah McGlone 11, Kayla Timmerman 10, Liz Evenocheck 7, Jenny Tuttle 17, Tara Roelofs 14, MaKena Panning 3, Madison Worke 5, Jenny Weiland 6, Kayla Schaefer 4, Emily Wirth 3
N. Colorado 1-0 9-3
Montana St. 1-0 8-3
Idaho State 1-0 7-5
North Dakota 1-0 6-6
E. Wash. 0-0 5-6
Idaho 0-0 5-6
S. Utah 0-0 5-6
N. Arizona 0-0 4-7
Weber State 0-1 6-6
Portland St. 0-1 6-7
Sacra. State 0-1 4-8
Montana 0- 3-9
Friday’s results
Idaho at Eastern Washington
Today’s games
Sacramento State at UND
Northern Arizona at Southern Utah
Montana State at Idaho State
Montana at Weber State
Portland State at Northern Colorado
Big Ten
Northwestern 1-0 12-2
Michigan 1-0 12-3
Indiana 1-0 11-3
Ohio State 1-0 11-4
Illinois 1-0 6-8
Maryland 0-0 12-1
Michigan St .0-0 10-3
Purdue 0-0 9-5
Wisconsin 0-0 5-8
Penn State 0-1 10-3
Iowa 0-1 9-5
Minnesota 0-1 9-5
Nebraska 0-1 4-9
Rutgers 0-1 3-11
Today’s games
Penn State at Rutgers
Ohio State at Indiana
Nebraska at Iowa
Purdue at Northwestern
Sunday’s games
Maryland at Minnesota
Illinois at Michigan State
Michigan at WisconsinSummit
South Dakota 1-0 12-2
W. Illinois 1-0 11-3
SD State 1-0 10-3
Oral Roberts 1- 09-5
IUPUI 0-0 10-3
Omaha 0- 16-7
Denver 0-1 3-11
Fort Wayne 0-1 3-11
ND State 0-1 2-12
Today’s games
N.D. State at Denver
Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts
Western Illinois IUPUI
S.D. State at South Dakota