Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Friday's local scoreboard

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 11:25 p.m.
    Boys hockey
    6
    Friday’s results

    Moorhead 5, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2

    Coon Rapids 8, Kittson Central 0

    Wadena-Deer Creek 6, Bottineau 1

    Red Lake Falls 9, Legacy Christian 2

    Little Falls 5, Mandan 1

    Fergus Falls 7, West Fargo 2

    Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Virginia-Mountain Iron-Buhl 3

    GF Central 6,
    Bismarck High 5

    First period -- 1. BH, TJ Ball (Drew Lenertz, Connor Matire) 2:44; 2. GFC, Tate Steffan (Judd Caulfield, Grant Johnson) 4:04; 3. BH, Matire (unassisted) 14:45
    Second period -- 4. GFC, Cole Hanson (Tyrese Murph, Zachary Murphy) 7:23; 5. BH, TJ Irey (Braxton Neas, Zach Kuhn) 12:48; 6. GFC, Steffan (Johnson, Collin Caulfield) 14:59
    Third period -- 7. BH, Jakob Parisien (Eric Pladsen, Caleb Petire) 4:43; 8. BH, Ball (Zac Schmidt) 5:23; 9. GFC, J. Caulfield (Johnson) 10:44; 10. GFC, J. Caulfield (Steffan) 15:12; 11. GFC, Cameron Olstad (Brock Reller, Johnson) 16:25
    Goalie saves -- GFC: Kaleb Johnson 10-6-5--21; BH: Zach Kessler 6-8-10--24

    GF Red River 9,
    Bismarck Century 1

    First period -- 1. GFRR, Riley Thingvold (Reed Turner, Tyler Savage) 16:59
    Second period -- 2. GFRR, Braden Costello (Kaden Landa) 0:28; 3. GFRR, Mason Salquist (Costello) 7:21; 4. BC, Isaiah Thomas (Kirklan Irey, Carter Bailey) 12:40; 5. GFRR, Luke LaMoine (Costello) 14:31; 6. GFRR, LaMoine (Max Johnson, Salquist) 16:31
    Third period -- 7. GFRR, Costello (Landa) 0:41; 8. GFRR, Costello (Salquist, LaMoine) 3:22; 9. GFRR, Reed Turner (Jake Arel, Jack Tannahill) 4:37; 10. GFRR, Matt Clausen (Henry Fosse, Max Churchill) 5:31
    Goalie saves -- GFRR: Adam Van Raden 6-9-2--17; BC: Cooper Leininger 8-12-0--20, Matt Schmidt 0-0-6--6

    Grafton-Park River 2,
    Osseo 1

    First period -- 1. O, Mitchell Maier (Zach Braasch) 0:29

    Third period -- 2. GPR, Jacob Erovick (Tom Magnusson, Jacob Keeley) 9:26; 3. GPR, Gavin Miller (Nathan Gilleshammer, Spencer Hovde) 10:28

    Goalie saves -- GPR: Andrew Larson 18; O: Ben Kleineschay 24

    International Falls 3,
    Warroad 2

    First period -- 1. W, Carter Pelland (Jaret Furuseth, Keaton Hoffman) 11:37; 2. IF, Simon Palm (Ethan Alleman, Braydon Podpeskar) 16:14

    Second period -- 3. W, Max Marvin (Tanner Hallett, Beau Wilmer) 7:42

    Third period -- 4. IF, Brett Lindvall (Brady Wright, Trevor Becvar) 12:38; 5. IF, Riley Nemek (Podpeskar) 16:31

    Goalie saves -- IF: Jake Klow 36; W: Parker Orchard 20

    Roseau Holiday
    Tournament

    Minot 7, Park Rapids 1
    Roseau 8, Irondale 1

    Devils Lake 4,
    Winnipeg St. Paul 3

    First period -- 1. DL, Carson Lovin (Tommy Reslock, Ryyan Reule) 13:11; 2. Reule (Lovin, Matthew Boren) 5:47

    Second period -- 3. W, Stuart Connor 15:37; 4. W, Ursel Kieran (Kieran Guttormson) 10:33; 5. W, Dylan Moll (Stefan Kriening, Guttormson) 4:14

    Third period -- 6. DL, Lovin (Boren, Brady Johnson) 8:55; 7. DL, Lovin (Reslock) 3:30

    Goalie saves -- DL: Wyatt Ness 29; W: Kyler Van De Mosselaer 22

    Lake of the Woods 5,
    Henry Sibley 2

    First period -- 1. LOW, Asher Chorney (McKord Krause) 9:56; 2. LOW, Reece Chorney (Josh Pieper) 10:59

    Second period -- 3. LOW, A. Chorney (Krause, Ryan Torgeson); 4. HS, Daniel Napier (Tony Cooper, Jackson Rohleder) 11:44; 5. LOW, Torgeson (A. Chorney, Krause) 13:58

    Third period -- 6. HS, Brayden Roe 15;23; 7. LOW, R. Chorney 16:40

    Goalie saves -- LOW: Lemuel Carradice 26; HS: Charlie Harrity 31

    Girls hockey

    Friday’s results

    Brainerd 9, Bemidji 4

    New Ulm 2,
    Fargo North-South 0

    First period -- 1. NU, Ali Beltz (Caleigh Heck) 3:09
    Third period -- 2. NU, Dani Weiss (unassisted) 11:03
    Goalies -- NU: Cassie Reed 30; FNS: Lauren Harr 11

    Sartell/Sauk Rapids 5,
    West Fargo 0

    First period -- 1. SSR, Bria Ferns (Brooke Walters) 1:45; 2. SSR, Libby Asper (Bre Hess, Megan Mohr) 3:58; 3. SSR, Alexa Paulson (Megan Cook, Walters) 9:54; 4. SSR, Paulson (Ferns, Cook) 16:17
    Second period -- 5. SSR, McKenna Rohe (Mohr) 11:24
    Goalies -- WF: Leanne Brydl 23; SSR: Chloe Stockinger 20

    Boys basketball

    Friday’s results

    Medina/P-B 51, Langdon/Edmore/Munich 42

    Osseo 106, Moorhead 49

    Linton/HMB 79, Hatton-Northwood 62

    Thompson 78, Strasburg-Zeeland 54

    Washburn 55, Richardton-Taylor 41

    Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 51, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 42

    Linton-HMB 79, Hatton-Northwood 62

    Surrey 63, Garrison 59

    Shiloh Christian 50, Turtle Lake-Mercer 40

    Kidder County 59, Enderlin 57

    Fargo South 77, Hill-Murray 70

    Dickinson 72, Rapid City Central 50

    Hettinger-Scranton 65, Bottineau 60

    Flasher 79, Grant County 36

    Minnesota

    Fergus Falls 69, Hawley 36

    Stillwater 64, D-G-F 52

    Pequot Lakes 74, Barnesville 52

    Staples-Motley 77, Upsala 46

    Northeast Range 46, Lake of the Woods 40

    Finley-Sharon/HP 61,
    Drayton/V-E 48

    FIN 21 19 12 9--61
    DVE10 15 10 13--48

      Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page -- Max Stromsodt 10, Ethan Brown 30, Noah Mack 3, Timothy Erickson 2, Jackson Kamrud 12, John Lee 4
     Drayton/Valley-Edinburg -- Tyler Hannesson 2, Gaven Prigge 8, Saylor Jenson 5, Steven McCollum 20, Shawn Olson 8, Adam Oberg 5

    Goodridge-Grygla 67,
    Red Lake County 38RLC 19 19-38GG 36 41-67

     Red Lake County -- Derek Peterson 11, Ben Cardinal 2, Matt Vettleson 3, Justin Nemec 9, Ethan Vettleson 10, Brandon Wiskow 2, Makay Berns 1
     Goodridge-Grygla -- Blaine Kriel 20, Jaden Kiesow 2, Hogan Lundeen 2, Dylan Walker 16, Dylan Manderud 5, Robert Brummitt 1, Jeremy Wiskow 1, Ben Groven 17, Jake Tharaldson 3


    North Star 56,
    Ellendale 50

    NST 15 9 17 15--56

    ELN 9 16 17 8--50

     Ellendale -- Brennen Vance 22, Luke Wertz 12, Lucas Hofer 9, Jacob DeWald 4, Hunter White 3
     North Star -- Riley Lagasse 16, Jayden Komrosky 15, Johnny Heisler 11, Tayden Thomas 5, Andrew Oakland 5, Devin Dugdale 2, Keaton Kvilvang 2

    Girls basketball6Friday’s results

    North Dakota

    Washburn 42, Richardton-Taylor 29

    Warwick 59, Rolette-Wolford 45

    New Town 77, Ray 39

    Surrey 63, Garrison 59

    Campbell, Wyo., 52, Bismarck 37

    Burke Co. 40, South Prairie 38

    Hazen 56, Beulah 28

    Williston 61, Minot 49

    Kidder Co. 39, Ellendale 29

    Mandan 82, Linwood, Calif., 69

    Minnesota

    D-G-F 76, Park Christian 23

    Barnesville 60, Pequot Lakes 43

    Staples-Motley 77, St. Cloud Apollo 476

    Kelliher-Northome 52, Chisholm 40

    Swanville 64, Cass Lake-Bena 50

    Stephen-Argyle 65, Red Lake 64

    Drayton/V-E 54,
    Finley-Sharon/H-P 48

    FSH 9 5 18 16--48
    DVE 8 13 13 20--54

     Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page -- Dacotah Bergstrom 8, Mikayla Koenig 6, Cierra Jacobson 20, Zoie Breckheimer 2, Madison Christian 2, Jana Mehus 10

     Drayton/Valley-Edinburg -- Amber Gemmill 4, Hailey Jackson 13, Laiken Larson 5, Taylor Reilly 18, Taylor Stegman 8, Rachel Jonasson 6

    Warwick 59,
    Rolette-Wolford 45

    WAR 13 11 16 19--59
    ROL 5 8 9 23--45

     Warwick -- Kalista Jackson 8, Sydney Tollefson 4, Madison Leaf 20, Jordain Bellanger 3, Kaylean Lohnas 3, Whisper Gourd 17, BryAnn Robertson 4
     Rolette-Wolford -- Aspen Selvig 15, Kinze Martinson 15, Tessa Mattson 2, Hailey Casavant 5, Chelsie Mattson 4, Sydney Tastad 4

    Northern Freeze 55,
    Win-E-Mac 43NFR 31 24-55WEM 16 27-43

     Northern Freeze -- Jaelyn Spilde 8, Lexi Halvorson 4, Naomi Budziszewski 4, Lisa Olson 2, Keylee Dahl 19, Brooke Brandon 15, Sam Krohn 3
     Win-E-Mac -- Kylie Brekke 2, Tanya Bring 20, Sydney Tadman 2, Lauren Strom 13, Elliana Lindberg 6

    Men’s basketball6Friday’s resultsWinona State 64,
    UM Crookston 51UMC 18 33-51
    WIN 30 34-64

    UM Crookston -- Harrison Cleary 14, Kobe Critchley 10, Chase Knickerbocker 8, Gable Smith 8, Jim Warmack 3, Connor Gamble 2, Chase Johnson 6
    Winona State -- Corey Jeffs 10, Josh Mongan 2, Riley Bambenek 10, Isaiah Gray 18, Tommy Gathje 12, Mason Domask 3, Connor Flack 7, Spencer Treder 2

    Late ThursdayPortland State 99, UND 62UND 27 35-62PSU 47 52-99

    UND -- Conner Avants 8-9 0-0 16, Drick Bernstine 2-5 0-0 04, Geno Crandall 3-7 0-3 6, Corey Baldwin 3-6 1-2 7, Quinton Hooker 4-11 1-1 12, Josh Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Billy Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Carson Shanks 2-4 1-3 5, Cortez Seales 1-7 1-4 4, Thomas Blake 0-1 0-0 0, Kienan Walter 3-5 2-6 8, Devon Pekas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 6-19 62

    PSU -- De’Sean Parsons 7-11 0-2 16, Traylin Farris 3-3 4-6 10, Bryce Canda 3-8 3-3 10, Calaen Robinson 7-12 0-0 18, Michael Mayhew 0-1 0-0 0, Deontae North 5-10 1-3 14, Brendan Rumel 0-0 0-0 0, Tyrell Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, Brandon Hollins 5-8 0-2 10, Khari Holloway 3-4 0-0 7, Montie Leunen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-69 8-16 99

    3-pointers -- UND 4-18 (Crandall 0-3, Baldwin 0-2, Hooker 3-5, Brown 0-2, Seales 1-2, Blake 0-1, Kienan 0-2), PSU 13-28 (Parsons 2-3, Canda 1-6, Gengler 2-4, Robinson 4-8, Mayhew 0-1, North 3-4, Holloway 1-2); Rebounds -- UND 41 (Bernstine 10, Avants 8, Hooker 5), PSU 35 (Canda 9, Parsons 7); Assists -- UND 11 (Crandall 3, Seales 3), PSU 20 (Robinson 7, Gengler 5)

    Big Sky

    Portland St. 1-0 8-4

    Weber State 1-0 6-6

    Montana 1-0 6-8

    N. Colorado 1-0 5-7
    E. Wash. 0- 8-5
    Idaho 0-0 5-6
    N. Arizona 0-0 3-10
    So. Utah 0-0 2-11
    North Dakota 0-1 5-6
    Montana St .0-1 5-9
    Sacra. State 0-1 3-9
    Idaho State 0-1 2-11

    Friday’s results

    Eastern Washington at Idaho

    Today’s games

    UND at Sacramento State

    Southern Utah at Northern Arizona

    Idaho State at Montana State

    Weber State at Montana

    Northern Colorado at Portland State

    Big Ten

    Michigan St. 2-0 10-5
    Maryland 1-0 13-1
    Purdue 1-0 12-2
    Wisconsin 1-0 12-2
    Nebraska 1-0 7-6
    Northwestern 1-1 12-3

    Michigan 0-0 10-3
    Ohio State 0-0 10-3
    Minnesota 0-1 12-2
    Rutgers 0-1 11-3
    Indiana 0-1 10-3
    Illinois 0-1 10-4
    Iowa 0-1 8-6
    Penn State 0-1 8-6

    Friday’s results

    Michigan State 61, Northwestern 52

    Today’s games

    Louisville at Indiana

    Sunday’s games

    Minnesota at Purdue

    Nebraska at Maryland

    Michigan at Iowa

    Penn State at Rutgers

    Ohio State at Illinois

    Summit

    Denver 1-0 9-5
    ND State 1-0 9-5
    South Dakota 1-0 10-6
    W. Illinois 1-0 4-8
    IUPUI 0-0 6-8
    Fort Wayne 0-1 10-4
    Omaha 0-1 7-7
    SD State 0-1 7-9
    Oral Roberts 0-1 4-11

    Today’s games

    Omaha at NDSU

    South Dakota at S.D. State

    Western Illinois at IUPUI

    Oral Roberts at Fort Wayne

    Women’s basketball

    Friday’s resultsWinona State 80,
    UM Crookston 56

    UMC 11 11 20 14--56
    WIN 21 18 17 24--80

    UM Crookston -- Isieoma Odor 2, Emily Gruber 8, Caitlin Michaelis 6, Micaela Noga 20, Alison Hughes 5, Kitri Zezza 6, Kelsey Stinson 6, Paige Weakley 3
    Winona State -- Hannah McGlone 11, Kayla Timmerman 10, Liz Evenocheck 7, Jenny Tuttle 17, Tara Roelofs 14, MaKena Panning 3, Madison Worke 5, Jenny Weiland 6, Kayla Schaefer 4, Emily Wirth 3

    Big Sky

    N. Colorado 1-0 9-3
    Montana St. 1-0 8-3
    Idaho State 1-0 7-5
    North Dakota 1-0 6-6
    E. Wash. 0-0 5-6
    Idaho 0-0 5-6
    S. Utah 0-0 5-6
    N. Arizona 0-0 4-7
    Weber State 0-1 6-6
    Portland St. 0-1 6-7
    Sacra. State 0-1 4-8
    Montana 0- 3-9

    Friday’s results

    Idaho at Eastern Washington

    Today’s games

    Sacramento State at UND

    Northern Arizona at Southern Utah

    Montana State at Idaho State

    Montana at Weber State

    Portland State at Northern Colorado

    Big Ten

    Northwestern 1-0 12-2
    Michigan 1-0 12-3
    Indiana 1-0 11-3
    Ohio State 1-0 11-4
    Illinois 1-0 6-8
    Maryland 0-0 12-1
    Michigan St .0-0 10-3
    Purdue 0-0 9-5
    Wisconsin 0-0 5-8
    Penn State 0-1 10-3
    Iowa 0-1 9-5
    Minnesota 0-1 9-5
    Nebraska 0-1 4-9
    Rutgers 0-1 3-11

    Today’s games

    Penn State at Rutgers

    Ohio State at Indiana

    Nebraska at Iowa

    Purdue at Northwestern

    Sunday’s games

    Maryland at Minnesota

    Illinois at Michigan State

    Michigan at Wisconsin

    Summit

    South Dakota 1-0 12-2
    W. Illinois 1-0 11-3
    SD State 1-0 10-3
    Oral Roberts 1- 09-5
    IUPUI 0-0 10-3
    Omaha 0- 16-7
    Denver 0-1 3-11
    Fort Wayne 0-1 3-11
    ND State 0-1 2-12

    Today’s games

    N.D. State at Denver

    Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts

    Western Illinois IUPUI

    S.D. State at South Dakota

    Explore related topics:sportsscoreboardbasketballhockey
    Advertisement