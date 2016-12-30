Young stars carry Timberwolves past Bucks

Led by youngsters Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine, the Timberwolvestook care of the visiting Bucks by a 116-99 final on Friday at Target Center.

Wiggins led all scorers with 31 points, his fourth 30-point performance of the season. LaVine added 24 points and Karl-Anthony Towns registered his 23rd double-double of the season, the fourth most among all NBA players. Towns finished Friday's game with 18 points and 16 rebounds, just one game removed from his first career triple-double.

"We want to show that we're the better team with the better young players," LaVine said. "They're having a great year. They've got great players like we do. But at the end of the day, I'm glad we came out with the win."

Milwaukee's young stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker, scored 25 and 20 points, respectively, in the loss. Michael Beasley had 12 points off the bench against his old team.

Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad led the way for Minnesota (11-22) in the first half. His 17 points off the bench before halftime were the most he's scored in a game so far this season, and he did so on 6-of-7 shooting.

Muhammad connected on all three shots from downtown in the first half as he helped Minnesota take a seven-point lead into halftime. It was a confidence boost for the fourth-year forward, who had struggled from the floor in recent weeks.

"It definitely is relieving to have one of those performances," Muhammad said. "I can definitely build on this one."

The Wolves extended their lead to as many as 17 in the third quarter after Towns hit a free throw late in the quarter. Shortly before that, Towns completed a series in which he blocked Milwaukee's Michael Beasley and finished at the other end by flushing an alley-oop pass from Andrew Wiggins.

That was one of 30 assists the Wolves dished out in Friday's win. Six Minnesota players had at least three assists, a sign that its offense was firing on all cylinders.

"When we talk about being connected, that's what we're talking about," said Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau.

Antetokounmpo had seven of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, but Milwaukee never got closer than within 11 points in the fourth.

"The big thing is our defense," said Bucks coach Jason Kidd. "We didn't put up any resistance tonight and you find yourself in trouble if you do that."

Minnesota has struggled this season to hold onto big leads. Entering Friday's game, the Wolves had lost 10 games in which they led by 10 points or more. As Minnesota's lead grew to 19 early in the fourth, it was simply too much to overcome for the Bucks (15-16).

Whenever Milwaukee threatened to cut into the lead, the Wolves had an answer at the other end.

"That's the story. We gotta care," Parker said. "We didn't care out there."

Minnesota shot 13-of-25 as a team from 3-point range. LaVine in particular was hot from downtown, going 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. One of those came thanks to a review, which ruled that a shot midway through the fourth quarter did indeed beat the shot clock. It was originally ruled no basket, but the overturned call made it a 101-86 Timberwolves lead.

Only Golden State's Stephen Curry (10) has more games this year with five or more made 3-pointers than LaVine (8).

"I'm just going to keep shooting, try to stay in a rhythm," LaVine said. "Keep getting these wins, try to get on a winning streak now."