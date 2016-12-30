GF Central rallies late to take 6-5 win over Bismarck

But they were the most important 35 seconds—the last ones—as the Knights rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period for a bounce-back 6-5 win over Bismarck High at Purpur Arena.

The game-winner was a one-timer from close range by Cameron Olstad, compliments of a cross-crease pass from Brock Reller.

"Brock threw it in front of the net and I think the goalie was stunned that I was standing there all alone," Olstad said. "He looked startled."

GFC fans had to have been startled, too, as the Knights had outscored their first eight opponents 64-8. Getting to 9-0 Saturday was a lot more work as the Knights trailed 5-3 late in the third period.

The rally started with Judd Caufield's wraparound goal on a power play with 6:16 left. Caufield scored again with 1:48 left for a 5-5 tie as Tate Steffan's pass set him up at the edge of the crease. Then, in the last minute, Olstad completed the comeback.

GFC scoring leader Grant Johnson had an assist on the last three goals and five overall.

"All of us were coming together and fighting and giving our best effort at the end," Johnson said. "The game showed we are not invincible. It also showed that we had a lot of fight at the end to win."

Bismarck took leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, only to have the Knights tie it up heading into the third. Then goals by Jakob Parisien and TJ Ball in the first six minutes of the third period for a two-goal lead seemed to give the Demons control.

"I'm proud of our guys because they had no quit in them," GFC coach Grant Paranica said. "Our prospects looked dismal, but the guys kept with the process. We never had any momentum through the entire game until the last five minutes."

Paranica also had high praise for the 7-3 Demons, who bounced back after being rolled 7-1 by Red River a day earlier. "To their credit, Bismarck played extremely hard," he said. "They kept coming at us."

GFC's Steffan, promoted to the first line because of an injury to Boe Bjorge, also had two goals and Cole Hanson added another. GFC goalie Kaleb Johnson had 21 saves, most of them of the difficulty variety as the Demons crashed the nets.

"Good teams find a way to win," Bismarck coach Mike Peluso said. "Everyone knows Central is the best team in the state. If we can get all our pieces together, we can compete with them.

"For us, it was a great game to be a part of. We competed and battled, but made some mistakes at the end that cost us."