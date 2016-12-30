Peterson was ruled out of the game Friday with knee and groin injuries, and would have to take a significant pay cut to return to the Vikings. Greenway could retire after the season. Robison is under contract for 2017 with a salary-cap number of $6.6 million, but he might not be wanted back at that number.

"We know it's a business, and we'll see how it goes," cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said. "But it definitely would be a different feeling without those guys. When you think of the Vikings, you think of Chad Greenway, Brian Robison and Adrian Peterson."

Greenway, 33, joined the Vikings in 2006 but missed his rookie year with a knee injury. He became a starter in 2007, and has remained in the lineup. He has talked about this possibly being his last year. He said, though, that he doesn't want to make a final determination until after the season.

"I'm going to make a decision when the time is right for me individually," Greenway said.

Peterson, 31, who came to Minnesota in 2007, is under contract next season for $18 million, but won't play for that amount. The Vikings could release him in March or could sign him for a lesser salary. Peterson declined comment Friday on his future.

Robison, 33, also joined the Vikings in 2007. He is well aware his salary for next season could create complications, but, like Peterson, he could renegotiate his deal.

"I think I have (played well this season), but at the end of the day, it's still the NFL," Robison said. "You never know what's going to happen."

Robison doesn't deny he has thought about the three veterans possibly not being back in 2017.

"Any time you've been with somebody for 10 years — the three of us have been tight the whole time in Minnesota — obviously it's something that we've thought about, and we've talked about," Robison said. "But we've got one more game we've got to take care of."

Robison (157), Greenway (155) and Peterson (123) have combined to play in 435 games for Minnesota. The three were elected by teammates before the season as captains, along with defensive end Everson Griffen.

"Of course you think about (all three possibly being gone)," said wide receiver Jarius Wright. "I've build great relationships with them. It would definitely be sad whenever we're not on the same team anymore."

