"Our line seems to be making passes and the chemistry keeps growing and it's good to get back in the groove with the linemates," Costello said.

The standout junior forward had five goals in the last two days after a two-goal showing in a 7-1 win the previous night against Bismarck High.

Costello, who also had two assists against Century, doubled his season goal total with the Bismarck matchups. He now has 10 goals on the year.

"It makes a difference," Red River coach Bill Chase said. "Even when we won games earlier in the year, and (the top line) didn't get their points ... in one way, that's good to get some help from other guys ... but you need your big boys. Those guys seem to have a new look at life, maybe a chip on their shoulder that they need to play better and they are."

Costello's linemates—Luke LaMoine and Mason Salquist—also chipped in with the offense against Century. LaMoine had two goals and an assist and Salquist had a goal and two assists.

One of Red River's biggest goals against the Patriots (6-3 overall) didn't come from the top line.

Riley Thingvold scored with .8 seconds left in the first period after Reed Turner dug a puck from the corner and quickly flipped it toward the net. The goal gave Red River a 1-0 lead at the first intermission, despite the Roughriders killing nearly seven minutes of power-play time after a roughing penalty and a five-minute boarding call.

"That was a huge momentum shift," said Costello, whose team improved to 7-1. "Going out in the second then, that makes a huge difference."

Red River tacked on four goals in the second and third periods for the win. Turner and Matt Clausen accounted for late goals as the Roughriders put the Patriots on running time for much of the final period.

The strong finish was a focal point for Chase.

"We had struggled with that," he said. "When we've had a lead this year, we've coasted at times. We can't do that. Our goal in the third was to play a lot better. Our energy was really good."