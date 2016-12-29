Search
    UND men's basketball opens Big Sky play with a lopsided loss to Portland State

    By Herald Staff Report on Dec 29, 2016 at 10:57 p.m.

    PORTLAND, Ore.—The UND men's basketball team's start to Big Sky Conference play has gotten off on the wrong foot.

    Portland State ran away from the Fighting Hawks with a 99-62 victory on Thursday at the Stott Center.

    PSU finished with seven players in double figures. UND (5-6 overall) dropped its fourth-straight game.

    The Vikings went on a 24-2 run over a nine-minute stretch in the first half.

    UND was led by sophomore forward Conner Avants finished with 16 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the floor, while Quinton Hooker added 12.

    UND finished with a season-high 25 turnovers.

