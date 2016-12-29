UND men's basketball opens Big Sky play with a lopsided loss to Portland State
PORTLAND, Ore.—The UND men's basketball team's start to Big Sky Conference play has gotten off on the wrong foot.
Portland State ran away from the Fighting Hawks with a 99-62 victory on Thursday at the Stott Center.
PSU finished with seven players in double figures. UND (5-6 overall) dropped its fourth-straight game.
The Vikings went on a 24-2 run over a nine-minute stretch in the first half.
UND was led by sophomore forward Conner Avants finished with 16 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the floor, while Quinton Hooker added 12.
UND finished with a season-high 25 turnovers.