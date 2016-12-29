Central keeps rolling with 7-0 win over Bismarck Century

"I haven't had a hat trick for five years," Murphy said. "It was when I was 11 years old and in my second year of Pee Wees when I had my last one.

"It's the first time I've been with the same linemates for a long, long time. We have a lot of chemistry going."

Chemistry turned into flashing red lights at Purpur Arena with linemates Seth Towers (one goal, two assists) and Cameron Olstad (one goal and one assist). The first line wasn't slacking either as Boe Bjorge had two goals and Grant Johnson and Judd Caulfield added two assists each.

"Our second line had a tremendous game," GFC coach Grant Paranica. "We are fortunate to have so many guys who can put the puck in the net. You could see that Murphy was really dialed in, as he created a lot of room and openings for his linemates. That line plays so well together."

The blowout was no surprise, even though Century arrived in Grand Forks with a 6-1 record. The 8-0 Knights have now outscored their opponents by 64-8, with their closest game being a 4-1 decision over Fargo Davies.

Count Century coach Troy Olson is among the believers. "For sure, that's the fastest team we've seen," he said. "We gave all we could give, but their offense just overpowered us. Our young (defensemen) learned some stuff for sure."

But, the Patriots had their moments, specifically in the second period. Although outscored 2-0 in the middle period, they had a 13-9 advantage on shots-on-goal. GFC goalie Nicholas Bucklin stopped several Grade A chances in the second period while finishing with 20 saves.

"It felt like we got outplayed in the second period," Paranica said. "Our performance was sporadic the first two periods and the third was our best."