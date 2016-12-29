Thursday's local sports clipboard

Mark Toe led Red River with 23 points.

"It was a good team effort," said Red River coach Kirby Krefting. "We played and battled until the final horn."

Sacred Heart 67,

Strasburg 58

JAMESTOWN, N.D.—Jordan Tomkinson led the way with 32 points as East Grand Forks Sacred Heart downed Strasburg in a boys basketball tournament in Jamestown. Tomkinson also finished with 10 rebounds.

The Eagles led by two points at halftime.

"In the second half, we played tremendous defense," said Sacred Heart coach Destry Sterkel. "We did a great job of rebounding."

Sacred Heart will play Dakota Prairie today.

Fargo Davies 80,

GF Central 39

Jacob Paper tallied 20 points to lead Fargo Davies past Grand Forks Central on Thursday night in boys basketball.

Central received 15 points from Jacob Ohnstad.

Davies led 42-28 at the half.

"We played the first half pretty well," said Central coach Dan Carlson.

Ohnstad had five 3-pointers.

Roseau 75,

Senior High 57

ROSEAU, Minn.—Nels Braaten led Roseau with 19 points as the Rams downed East Grand Forks Senior High on Thursday night in boys basketball.

Roseau led 38-19 at the half.

Senior High received 13 points from Colton Dauksavage and 11 from Sam Votava.

Fargo Davies 78,

GF Central 55

Lauren Dub tallied 22 points for Grand Forks Central but Fargo Davies pulled away for the girls basketball win Thursday night.

"I was disappointed in the discipline on defense," said Central coach D.J. Burris. "We didn't talk; we didn't communicate. Our effort wasn't there in the second half."

Red River 79,

Devils Lake 43

Balanced scoring led Grand Forks Red River past Devils Lake in girls basketball on Thursday night at the Rider gym.

Lexi Robson led Red River with 16 points while Danica Kemnitz (15), Kenady Steffen (13) and Kendra Bohm (10) also were in double figures. Steffen finished with a double-double, adding 10 assists.

"We pushed the tempo," said Red River coach Kent Ripplinger. "It was more of a pace we like to play."