Red River top-liners Luke LaMoine, Mason Salquist and Braden Costello combined to score five goals to lead the Roughriders to a 7-1 win over Bismarck High on Thursday night at Eagles Arena.

"They knew that they had been working hard in practice," Red River coach Bill Chase said. "They got their feet moving and played smarter and got to open spots. We needed that."

Salquist and Costello had two goals and two assists, while LaMoine had a goal and three assists.

Costello had 52 points as a sophomore last season, while classmate Salquist had 46 for the undefeated state champion Roughriders. They finished in the top 15 in the state in scoring.

Entering the matchup with Bismarck, neither of the standout duo were in the top 40 in the state in scoring.

"There was a little frustration but we tried to play around it and not focus on it too much," LaMoine said. "Before the game, we talked about how we had to play to have a good game. We were clicking, finding each other, having tape-to-tape passes and burying it when we had a chance."

The Riders, who improved to 6-1, led 3-0 after the first period. Salquist started the scoring midway through the first period when he buried a loose puck in front. Costello made it 2-0 when he sniped a goal on a rush at 10:31. Salquist recorded his second of the game in the first period when he found a loose puck in front and lofted it from in close over Bismarck High goalie Zach Kessler.

"We weren't very good," Bismarck coach Mike Peluso said. "We were coming off a goofy break and just got a lot of guys back after the storm. We were out of sorts. It happens, but I wasn't happy with our effort at all.

"We learned a lot. That's why I like playing these games. We'll bottle this up and go back to work."

Red River defender Landon Haagenson and LaMoine scored in the second period, with LaMoine's goal coming with 2.4 seconds left in the period, moments after a scuffle that saw both teams send one player off for fighting majors.

Bismarck's Grayden Stone had a power-play goal to cut the lead to 5-1 at 6:42 of the third period before Costello scored at 8:33 and Jace Lunski at 14:25.

"It relieves their pressure," Chase said of his top line. "They know if they move their feet, they play well. That makes everyone else play better."

Red River goalie Nate Bradbury made his first varsity start and stopped 22 shots, including nine in the third period. Kessler finished with 23 saves, including one in the third period for the Demons, who dropped to 7-2.